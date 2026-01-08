Budding tennis players shine at Road to Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

Rafa Aldemita, Timur Gordeev and Isabelle James are standout performers
Abu Dhabi: The Road to Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open is a grassroots development initiative designed to nurture young tennis talent across the UAE, offering aspiring players the opportunity to compete, develop, and ultimately experience finals played on the same stage as the world’s elite at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open.
Among this year’s standout performers is Dubai-based 13-year-old Rafa Aldemita. Originally from the Philippines, Rafa claimed the Under-14 Boys title in February 2025 after a series of impressive performances across the Road to Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open events.
“Playing in the Road to Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open is an amazing experience,” said Aldemita. “Competing all the way through to the finals at such a big tournament really motivates me to keep improving and dreaming bigger.”
Another rising talent is 15-year-old Timur Gordeev, who was born in Russia and raised in Dubai. Gordeev secured the Under-16 Boys title for the second consecutive year in 2025, highlighting his consistency and strong competitive pedigree on both the UAE and international junior circuits.
“Getting the chance to play as part of the Road to Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open was unforgettable,” said Gordeev. “Seeing the top players up close pushes me to work harder every day.”
In the girls’ competitions, one name continues to stand out: Isabelle James. The Dubai-based 14-year-old Bulgarian claimed the Under-14 title in both 2024 and 2025 and will aim to complete a remarkable hat-trick at this year’s event.
“Winning the Junior Road to the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open for a second time was an unforgettable experience,” said James. “It was made even more special by the chance to meet some of the world’s top WTA players. One of the biggest highlights was receiving an incredible prize — the opportunity to train at the Juan Carlos Ferrero Academy in Spain. I hope I can achieve another victory this year.”
Designed to inspire participation and support long-term player development, the Road to Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open features multiple age categories, with competitors earning the opportunity to contest finals during the professional tournament itself at the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City, from January 31 to February 7.
Developed with the support of Mubadala as a core pillar of the tournament’s community and legacy programmes, the initiative is fully sanctioned by the UAE Tennis Federation. It offers a structured competition pathway for players of all ages — from junior categories (U12, U14 and U16) to adult and over-35 divisions — through a series of sanctioned tournaments held across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Fujairah.
Points earned contribute to official UAE Tennis Federation rankings as well as a dedicated Road to Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open leaderboard, with top performers advancing through playoffs to earn their place in the finals during tournament week.
Beyond competition, the programme delivers meaningful incentives. In addition to national ranking points, finalists gain the unique opportunity to compete on centre court at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, while standout junior champions can win all-expenses-paid training experiences at the internationally renowned Juan Carlos Ferrero Academy in Spain, which helped develop Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz.
Mubadala Deputy Chief Communications Officer Umayma Abubakar said: “Mubadala is committed to driving positive impact through sport, and as a sponsor of the Road to the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, this initiative reflects our tennis legacy. We believe in long-term investment in sport — supporting young talent, strengthening community participation, and creating pathways that connect grassroots development with the world stage.”
By integrating local competition with the professional tournament environment, the initiative continues to elevate the standard of tennis in the UAE and provide young players with tangible pathways to progress their careers.
The 2026 field already includes defending champion Belinda Bencic, rising Canadian star Victoria Mboko, and Filipina breakthrough talent Alexandra Eala, with further interest building from emerging and established players across the WTA Tour.
