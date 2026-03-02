Over 12,000 players participate in Dubai Open Football Academies Tournament

Individual awards were presented in categories including best player selected by the technical committee, best player selected by the public and best goalkeeper and best coach in each age group. Award recipients listed by organisers included Anthony El Hage (MAK) and Mark Debs (MAK Academy) in the under-7 division, Younes Jalali (AC Milan) and Daniel Zubekhin (BARCA) in under-8, and Mira Berg (DXB State Centre) and Sibelle Farran (PSG) in the under-15 girls category.