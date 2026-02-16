Dubai Games concludes 7th edition

Under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the seventh edition of Dubai Games concluded on Sunday.

The Ajman Government squad clinched the men’s title in the Government category, while the Ministry of Education team captured top honors in the women’s division. Team F3 secured victory in the Community category, Czarny Dunajec of Poland was crowned overall champion in the Cities category, and OCR Empire triumphed in the Juniors category.

This year’s tournament featured intense rivalry across four main divisions: the Battle of the Government, the Battle of the Community, the Battle of the Cities, and the Battle of the Juniors. Teams and individual competitors showcased remarkable determination and outstanding teamwork as they vied for podium finishes.

The final day began early with the Battle of the Juniors, where promising young athletes competed on the tournament’s main course, adapted to suit their respective age groups. Staged in a professional sporting setting, the event inspired participants to further develop their abilities and pursue excellence.

In this division, teams tackled seven obstacles, delivering impressive performances in a challenge that tested speed, accuracy, and teamwork. After a closely fought contest, Team OCR Empire claimed first place, with Team Goldstoso Grapplers finishing second and Team Woodtopia taking third.

Hamdan bin Mohammed congratulated the eventual champions, lauding their admirable competitive streak and teamwork. "The remarkable growth of Dubai Games over the years had earned it a place amongst the most anticipated events on the global sporting calendar, transforming its appeal beyond an innovative initiative into a global platform attracting high-calibre participation from around the world," he said.

“The championship's qualitative excellence reinforces Dubai's standing as a global hub for sports and major events. This aligns with Dubai's vision for the future, which is based on consolidating its global leadership across diverse sectors, and embodies Dubai's ambition, spirit of innovation, and its approach to providing an environment that fosters success and high achievement.”

The Dubai Games 2026 Organising Committee explained that Dubai Games has elevated its reputation as a unique sporting event that lends a team dimension to ambition, rewarding teams that plan and move as cohesive units, reflecting Dubai’s leadership in innovating outstanding sporting events.

Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.