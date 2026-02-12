Dubai Games returns for spectacular 7th Edition

Teams raced up the staircase of the world’s tallest building, battling for 16 bonus points to boost their overall standings ahead of the main Battle of the Cities. Team Kazan from Russia claimed first place, finishing in a record time of 26 minutes 24 seconds. They were followed by Team Oviedo from Spain in second and Team Kutná Hora from the Czech Republic in third, setting the tone for an exciting Dubai Games 2026.