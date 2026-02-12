GOLD/FOREX
Dubai Games returns for spectacular 7th Edition

239 teams and more than 1,600 athletes set to compete across multiple categories

Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
Dubai Police Team during the Dubai Games
Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the seventh edition of the Dubai Games kicks-off today on Thursday, 12 February.

Taking place until 15 February, Dubai Games 2026 is organised in official partnership with DP World. The event is supported by Diamond Partners DAMAC, Emirates Petroleum Company (Emarat), and Beyond Developments; Gold Partners Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group, and Unilabs Middle East; along with Strategic Partner the Dubai Sports Council.

For the third-year running, the Dubai Games opened with the Cities bonus-points challenge at Burj Khalifa, where all 56 teams in the Battle of the Cities took part. Held on Wednesday, 11 February, the event featured the largest field of participating cities since the competition was first introduced.

Teams raced up the staircase of the world’s tallest building, battling for 16 bonus points to boost their overall standings ahead of the main Battle of the Cities. Team Kazan from Russia claimed first place, finishing in a record time of 26 minutes 24 seconds. They were followed by Team Oviedo from Spain in second and Team Kutná Hora from the Czech Republic in third, setting the tone for an exciting Dubai Games 2026.

The main competitions begin today, 12 February, with the Men’s Battle of the Government. Day One features two heats starting at 3pm, with the top teams from each heat set to advance to the finals on 15 February.

Action continues on 13 February with the third heat of the Men’s Battle of the Government at 3pm, followed by the Battle of the Community at 6:40pm. A total of 27 qualifying teams, alongside last year’s champions AJ Team, will tackle eight demanding obstacle zones designed to test teamwork, physical strength, and strategic decision-making.

On 14 February, the Women’s Battle of the Government takes centre stage, with 21 teams competing from 9am, followed by two further heats of the Battle of the Cities at 3pm. The wide international participation underlines Dubai Games’ growing global reputation as one of the world’s leading team-based sporting events.

The tournament concludes on 15 February, beginning at 8am with the Battle of the Juniors, featuring 56 teams across two heats. Junior participants will take on courses inspired by the adult events but adapted to suit their age and abilities.

Finals will follow with the Women’s Battle of the Government at 3pm, the Men’s Battle of the Government at 4:30pm, and the Battle of the Community final at 6pm. The Dubai Games will close with the Battle of the Cities final at 7:30pm, followed by the awards ceremony.

Winning teams will share a prize pool exceeding AED 4 million, awarded to the top three teams in the Men’s and Women’s Battle of the Government, the Battle of the Community, and the Battle of the Juniors, as well as the top 10 teams in the Battle of the Cities.

Robert Ilsley
Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
