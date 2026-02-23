Arsenal put title hopes back on track with win over Spurs

The Gunners thrashed their North London rivals in the Premier League
Arsenal responded to their mid-week disappointment by putting four past their North London rivals Spurs on Sunday evening.
All eyes were on Mikel Arteta’s team after they dropped points to Wolves in mid-week, who are currently bottom of the table. The result made Premier League history, as Arsenal became the first team to lose a two-goal lead against a side in the relegation zone
To make things worse, Manchester City closed the gap on Arsenal to just two points following their 2-1 win over Newcastle on Saturday night, leaving the pressure firmly on the table toppers who played away from home against Spurs.
In the lead-up to the match, there was widespread debate over whether Arsenal’s slip against Wolves signalled the beginning of yet another collapse in their title bid. However, Arteta’s side answered those doubts in emphatic style, delivering a performance that silenced their critics.
The Spurs supporters were in full voice in what was Igor Tudor’s first game in charge of the club following the sacking of Thomas Frank.
Arsenal did a great job of quickly taking the sting out of the atmosphere, asserting their authority by dominating possession in the early stages of the match.
Eberechi Eze gave the visitors a deserved lead 32 minutes into the game after getting on the end of a Bukayo Saka cross before finding the back of the net.
Tottenham responded almost immediately, equalising just over two minutes later through Randal Kolo Muani, who capitalised on an unlikely mistake from Declan Rice to score his first Premier League goal. The quick exchange of goals set up an intriguing contest, and the sides went into the break level at 1–1.
Spurs may have felt they had a platform to build on, but as has so often been the case this season, their defensive frailties resurfaced, allowing Arsenal to regain the lead just two minutes after the restart.
Viktor Gyökeres found himself with so much time on the edge of the Spurs penalty area and was able to pick his spot past Guglielmo Vicario.
The hosts continued to succumb to their own mistakes, as yet another defensive lapse allowed Eze to net his second goal just past the hour mark.
As Tottenham pushed forward in search of a response, spaces opened up, and Gyökeres struck again in stoppage time to seal a comprehensive 4–1 victory.
The victory not only restored Arsenal’s five-point cushion at the top of the table but also felt like more than just three points, serving as a statement to both City, who are hot on their heels, and to the doubters questioning their title credentials.
Arteta was quick to highlight this after the match, praising his players for the resilience and character they displayed in bouncing back from their disappointing draw against Wolves.
“I think the whole team, I cannot be prouder and happier for what I've seen out there, but especially the way we lived the last 72 hours, because I think this game in particular needed some context,” said Arteta.
“After what happened against Wolves and the manner in which we lost two points in the last kick of the game, it was tough but that's the beauty of this game.
“The way I could feel the players after the game and the way I was feeling, it's much bigger - this is not a job. When you are disappointed about what you've done in your job, you don't feel that way, it's much bigger than that.
"That's our passion, it's the purpose that we have, the objective that we have is what we love doing, and that is very painful. But as well, it can be very rewarding, and today, football shows you that keep going, whatever you do, you win.”