UAE SWAT Challenge 2026 kicks off in Dubai with elite global teams

Five-day global contest tests tactical skill, endurance and teamwork
Dubai: The seventh edition of the UAE SWAT Challenge officially began on Saturday at the Training City in Al Ruwayyah, bringing together elite tactical police teams from around the world to compete in a series of high-intensity challenges.
The five-day international event features teams from six continents competing in five specialised disciplines designed to test tactical skill, physical endurance, operational readiness and decision-making under pressure. A total prize pool of $260,000 is at stake.
The opening ceremony was attended by Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, along with Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of Dubai, senior police officials and leaders of participating tactical units.
The first day saw strong public turnout, with spectators of various nationalities attending the event and engaging with the competitive and family-friendly atmosphere.
Competitions will run daily until Wednesday, beginning with the Assault Challenge, followed by the Hostage Rescue Challenge, Officer Rescue Challenge, Tower Challenge and concluding with the Obstacle Challenge.
During an opening tour, Lt Gen Al Marri inspected the competition arena and accompanying activities, including the “Your Security Is Our Happiness” exhibition highlighting Dubai Police community initiatives. He also visited the Media Centre, which oversees live broadcasts and daily coverage, as well as the on-site medical facilities supporting participants throughout the event.
Welcoming the participating teams, Lt Gen Al Marri praised the growing international profile of the UAE SWAT Challenge. He highlighted the previous edition’s achievement of a Guinness World Records title for the largest number of countries participating in a tactical teams championship, with 46 nations represented.
He wished all teams success, noting the importance of knowledge exchange, operational learning and professional collaboration during the competition.
Prize money will be awarded daily to the top three teams in each challenge, with overall winners recognised at the closing ceremony.
Brigadier Obaid Mubarak Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Organising Committee, said the challenge aims to enhance the exchange of expertise among special police units, introduce advanced international tactical practices and evaluate readiness in complex operational scenarios.
He added that the UAE SWAT Challenge has established itself as one of the world’s leading tactical competitions, attracting teams from Asia, Europe, Africa and the Americas.
Alongside the competitions, the event features partner exhibitions and a range of food outlets. The UAE SWAT Challenge is open to the public throughout its five-day programme, allowing visitors to watch the challenges live and support teams representing their countries.
