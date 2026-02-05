Numaish unveils its Spring/Summer Edit on February 7 and 8 at Shangri-La Dubai

This season’s edit brings together 50+ hand-picked designers
Numaish, Dubai’s leading destination for curated fashion exhibitions, returns with its Spring/Summer Edit on February 7 & 8, 2026, at Shangri-La Dubai, presenting an exclusive showcase designed for the modern, style-conscious shopper.
This season’s edit brings together 50+ hand-picked designers only, making it a tightly curated, high-impact shopping experience that celebrates affordable luxury and thoughtful craftsmanship. With 50% new curation, the Spring/Summer Edit introduces fresh labels, new collections, and contemporary design narratives, ensuring each edition feels distinctly new and relevant.
Designed around the needs of the season, the edit features versatile fashion and lifestyle pieces perfect for vacations, summer weddings, and the upcoming Ramadan season. From breezy silhouettes and elevated festive wear to statement accessories and refined everyday essentials, Numaish Spring/Summer Edit 2026 reflects effortless elegance with a modern sensibility.
Staying true to its philosophy of conscious curation, Numaish continues to bridge premium design with accessibility — offering shoppers luxury that feels attainable, wearable, and timeless.
Adding to the experience, shoppers can earn DOUBLE Skywards Miles on all their shopping during the event, making the weekend both stylish and rewarding.
Designers to watch out for – VineetRahul, CLOS, Whimiscal By Shica, Stae High, Linen Bloom, NABO, YOSA INDIA
Event: Numaish Spring/Summer Edit
Dates: February 7 and 8, 2026
Venue: Al Nojoom Ballroom, Shangri-La Dubai
Designers: 50+ exclusive designers
For more details, check Instagram NumaishExhibitionsDubai
