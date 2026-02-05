GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
Logo
Logo
Friday /
Art & People

Numaish unveils its Spring/Summer Edit on February 7 and 8 at Shangri-La Dubai

This season’s edit brings together 50+ hand-picked designers

Last updated:
By Friday
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Numaish unveils its Spring/Summer Edit on February 7 and 8 at Shangri-La Dubai

Numaish, Dubai’s leading destination for curated fashion exhibitions, returns with its Spring/Summer Edit on February 7 & 8, 2026, at Shangri-La Dubai, presenting an exclusive showcase designed for the modern, style-conscious shopper.

This season’s edit brings together 50+ hand-picked designers only, making it a tightly curated, high-impact shopping experience that celebrates affordable luxury and thoughtful craftsmanship. With 50% new curation, the Spring/Summer Edit introduces fresh labels, new collections, and contemporary design narratives, ensuring each edition feels distinctly new and relevant.

Designed around the needs of the season, the edit features versatile fashion and lifestyle pieces perfect for vacations, summer weddings, and the upcoming Ramadan season. From breezy silhouettes and elevated festive wear to statement accessories and refined everyday essentials, Numaish Spring/Summer Edit 2026 reflects effortless elegance with a modern sensibility.

Staying true to its philosophy of conscious curation, Numaish continues to bridge premium design with accessibility — offering shoppers luxury that feels attainable, wearable, and timeless.

Adding to the experience, shoppers can earn DOUBLE Skywards Miles on all their shopping during the event, making the weekend both stylish and rewarding.

Designers to watch out for – VineetRahul, CLOS, Whimiscal By Shica, Stae High, Linen Bloom, NABO, YOSA INDIA

Event details

Event: Numaish Spring/Summer Edit

Dates: February 7 and 8, 2026

Venue: Al Nojoom Ballroom, Shangri-La Dubai

Designers: 50+ exclusive designers

For more details, check Instagram NumaishExhibitionsDubai

Related Topics:
Friday

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

5,000 performers and people joined the parade in the Year 2023.

Dubai hosts Chinese New Year Grand parade at Expo City

3m read
City Buzz: Your guide to UAE's best events

City Buzz: Your guide to UAE's best events

8m read
Spring Lumière at The Collective Dubai

Spring Lumière at The Collective Dubai

2m read
The new d3 masterplan will transform the creative district into a mixed-use waterfront neighbourhood linking homes, culture and retail.

Dubai Design District expansion: What you need to know

3m read