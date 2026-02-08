Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: What to expect, release date, and pre-order details

Discover expected specs, price and pre‑order timing for Samsung’s next flagship
Samsung is gearing up to unveil its next premium smartphone, the Galaxy S26 Ultra, expected to lead the company’s lineup for 2026. Leaks suggest a refreshed design, upgraded hardware, and deeper Galaxy AI integration, following Samsung’s early-year flagship release pattern.
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will launch alongside the Galaxy S26 and S26+, completing Samsung’s trio of premium devices and offering access to AI-powered features and Samsung’s suite of online services.
While Samsung has not officially confirmed dates, multiple leaks point to February 25, 2026, as the likely Galaxy Unpacked event, possibly in San Francisco. The global livestream is expected to start around 10 am Pacific, with the event revealing the three new smartphones and potentially the Galaxy Buds4.
According to The Sunday Guardian, Samsung will open pre-orders for the Galaxy S26 Ultra the day after the keynote, rather than during the event. Timing may vary by region, with some markets following a staggered rollout instead of a single global launch.
Reports from South Korea suggest a two-step process: a pre-order window followed by a pre-sale phase, where reservations can later be upgraded to full purchases once retail sales begin.
As reported by Forbes, retailers in Sweden and Finland have leaked pricing and details, confirming that Samsung has removed the 128GB storage option across the lineup. Entry-level models now start at 256GB, with higher specifications and a slightly higher price than 2025’s 128GB variants.
The previous “double-storage” pre-order offer—boosting 128GB to 256GB—is no longer needed. Rising component costs limit Samsung’s flexibility for additional pre-order incentives.
Enhanced trade-in values
Free or discounted subscriptions to AI and cloud services
Possible storage upgrades on select variants
Retail availability is expected from March 11, with production prioritising the Galaxy S26 Ultra due to strong demand, according to multiple media reports
Leaked 360-degree renders show a thinner, more polished design:
Compact, raised camera island replacing individual lenses
Rounded corners for a refined look
Centre-aligned hole-punch display
Slimmer bezels for a cleaner front panel
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with One UI 8.5, with AI-focused enhancements. Key specs include:
6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display
Peak brightness up to 2,600 nits
5,000mAh battery with 60W fast charging
Quad rear camera setup led by a 200MP main sensor
Potential display privacy features exclusive to the Ultra model
By removing the 128GB variant, Samsung positions the S26 Ultra as a future-ready, ultra-premium device, ideal for photography, video recording, and AI applications.
Early reviews are expected in early March, about a week after Galaxy Unpacked, with retail sales likely starting March 11. Production is prioritising the Galaxy S26 Ultra due to stronger demand compared with the S26 and S26+.
