Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S26 series may be making a quiet, but notable departure from the wireless-charging direction taken by its closest rivals.
A new leak suggests that the Galaxy S26 lineup, expected to launch on February 25, 2026, will not feature built-in Qi2 magnetic alignment. Instead, magnetic charging may be limited to optional cases, rather than being integrated directly into the devices.
The information comes from leaked images of official Galaxy S26 accessories published by Dutch outlet Nieuwemobiel. The images show clear cases for the S26 series, some with visible magnetic rings and others without. If the phones themselves contained Qi2 magnets, it would be expected that all official cases would support magnetic charging, not just a select few.
This detail has led to growing speculation that Samsung is opting out of native Qi2 magnets altogether, setting it apart from competitors such as Apple’s MagSafe ecosystem and Google’s Pixelsnap, both of which have fully embraced magnetic wireless charging.
The decision appears even more curious given reports that Samsung has been developing its own magnetic accessories, including a 25W MagSafe-style wireless charger and magnetic power banks. Without magnets built into the phone, these accessories would rely entirely on compatible cases, potentially limiting their appeal.
However, leaked specifications offer a possible explanation. The Galaxy S26 series is expected to retain Wireless Power Share, Samsung’s reverse wireless charging feature. Devices that include internal magnetic arrays often drop reverse charging due to internal interference. Google, for instance, removed the feature from the Pixel 10 series when it introduced native Qi2 magnets.
If accurate, Samsung may be prioritising reverse charging versatility over magnetic alignment, allowing users to wirelessly charge accessories such as earbuds directly from their phone, even if it means sacrificing native Qi2 support.
For buyers, particularly in markets like the UK, this trade-off could influence upgrade decisions. Built-in Qi2 magnets offer easier alignment, faster charging efficiency, and access to an expanding ecosystem of accessories. Without native support, Galaxy S26, including the S26 Ultra, users may need third-party or official magnetic cases to replicate the experience offered by rivals.
With Samsung’s next Unpacked event approaching, the timing of this leak is significant. If confirmed, the absence of built-in Qi2 magnets could be viewed as a missed opportunity in an increasingly competitive flagship market.
That said, the Galaxy S26 series is still expected to deliver meaningful improvements in performance, camera capabilities, and software. Until Samsung makes an official announcement, however, the question of native Qi2 support remains unresolved.
