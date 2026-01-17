New luxury homes, creek views and wellness zones anchor Dubai Holding’s next phase at d3
Dubai: Dubai Holding Real Estate (DHRE) has unveiled the next phase of development at Dubai Design District (d3), outlining a major expansion that will bring new luxury homes, creative workspaces, wellness zones and waterfront living to one of Dubai’s most strategic locations along the Creek.
Khalid Al Malik, CEO of Dubai Holding Real Estate and Managing Director of Dubai Holding, said the vision for D3 is to create a fully integrated destination where residents can live, work, innovate and relax in one place.
“The idea of having a kind of a blend of components in a master plan like that is we want it to be a very integrated one, where people can live, can work and can innovate and can play in one area,” Al Malik said.
“If you live in such a destination, in the future, you really don’t need to leave the space. You will have everything close to yourself,” he added.
The expansion is anchored by The Edit, a new residential development of three towers overlooking Dubai Creek and the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary.
While D3 is positioned as a premium, luxury destination, Al Malik said that different unit sizes will be available. “The sizes of the units range from the small ones, the one-bedroom, all the way to the big ones,” he said, without revealing any details about the prices of the units.
However, he said that affordable housing is being developed in other parts of the city. “Affordability will be better addressed in other areas of Dubai, where land is cheaper, and infrastructure investment is lower,” he said.
Dubai Holding did not commit to a fixed timeline for completing the entire master plan. “We always focus on how to build it right, rather than a timeframe,” Al Malik said.
“It is so detailed and complex because of the way we have designed the infrastructure. We prefer to focus on delivering milestones rather than committing to rigid deadlines,” said Al Malik when asked about completion timelines for the Masterplan.
The latest launch, The Edit, will feature three towers offering one- to five-bedroom apartments and suites, with direct views of Dubai Creek, dhow traffic and the nearby wildlife sanctuary.
“Now we are coming to The Edit, which consists of three towers on the creek with elegant design and the kind of configuration demanded by the market,” Al Malik said.
“We’re going from one to five-bedroom apartments, in addition to the suites. The demand for luxury kind of spaces will be part of this project.”
He highlighted the natural setting as a key selling point.
“You have the beautiful wildlife sanctuary next door. You will see greenery, flamingos flying and landing there, dhows crossing the creek and projects coming up on the other side,” he said. “All kinds of views that you will have from these buildings.”
Dubai Holding says demand for The Edit and previous d3 launches has been strong, driven by the location, design and lifestyle offering.
“Demand is very healthy,” Al Malik told Gulf News. “We have been seeing demand improving year on year. The location itself and the features of the master plan make it a very strategic project for Dubai.”
Located along the historic Dubai Creek and close to Business Bay and Dubai Festival City, d3 is being positioned as a hub for design, art, fashion and innovation-led industries. “It’s situated in a very, very historic area. The creek has been very important for the city for many, many years,” Al Malik said, adding that its proximity to major business districts makes it a strategic location.
The master plan is divided into five zones – Creekside, Soho District, Mind Space, Sanctuary and Design HQ – designed to blend culture, innovation, wellness, living and working in one destination. A strong focus is also being placed on walkability and sustainability.
“If you live there, you don’t need to drive to your work… you can go by bicycle, you can go by walking,” he said, noting the project is targeting LEED certification with shaded walkways, parks and energy-efficient buildings.
