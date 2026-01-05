GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Property

Dubai Design District, D3, residential masterplan revealed: Water-front homes, work-live communities

18 million sq ft masterplan features design-led homes, canal living, green spaces

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
3 MIN READ
Meraas has unveiled an expanded residential masterplan for Dubai Design District, introducing canal-front homes, green spaces and walkable streets.
Meraas has unveiled an expanded residential masterplan for Dubai Design District, introducing canal-front homes, green spaces and walkable streets.
Supplied

Dubai: Dubai-based real estate developer and a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, Meraas, on Monday unveiled a major residential expansion at Dubai Design District (d3).

Located between Downtown Dubai and Dubai Creek, the enhanced masterplan spans 18 million square feet of land and brings together residential, cultural, retail and hospitality offerings.

Meraas said the expansion supports Dubai’s ambition to become a global hub for design, culture and innovation, in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, while also responding to growing interest from both local and international property buyers.

The residential masterplan introduced a new waterfront neighbourhood designed for 'creative professionals, investors and families seeking design-led urban living.'

The expanded masterplan will add canal-front residences, cultural spaces, walkable streets and public green areas, turning d3 into a fully integrated live-work community, Meraas said in a statement. The move comes amid strong demand for waterfront and lifestyle-focused homes in central Dubai.

What to expect

A key feature of the new neighbourhood is the Design Line, a shaded, pedestrian-first spine that connects the entire district.

Lined with public art, creative installations, landscaped green corridors and community spaces, the Design Line is designed to encourage walkability and human-centric living.

The community is targeting LEED Silver certification, with a focus on sustainable mobility, energy-efficient design and strong visual connections to Dubai Creek and Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary.

Five distinct areas

The master plan is structured around five distinct areas.

These include canal-front residences with boutique hospitality, an urban core combining homes with curated retail and dining, a cultural quarter overlooking the d3 Bowl - a wellness-focused residential zone with parks and sports facilities, and a creative hub featuring galleries, studios and loft-style spaces.

Momentum at Dubai Design District continues to build, with recent residential launches seeing strong demand.

Meraas cited the example of the the sell-out of Atelis, a 280-unit waterfront tower, and the successful launch of The Edit, a three-tower development offering 557 design-led homes, as signs of growing buyer confidence in the district.

How much will it cost?

While the announcement itself doesn’t mention prices for the new homes at the expanded Dubai Design District (d3) masterplan, current residential launches and trends in the district give a clear picture of likely pricing for buyers and investors.

According to property aggregator websites, the Design Quarter at d3 — one of the first residential offerings in the district — has units starting at Dh1.87 million to Dh2.02 million for smaller apartments (1-3 BR).

The Edit at d3 — a premium waterfront launch by Meraas — lists prices from around Dh2 million for a 1-bedroom up to Dh34 million+ for luxury penthouses.

And Atélis at d3 — another Meraas residential project facing the canal — has 1-bedroom homes from about Dh2.1 million and larger units (3–4 BR) from roughly Dh7.4 million to Dh10.4 million, with sky villas and penthouses commanding higher prices.

Investment hub

Khalid Al Malik, CEO of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said the expansion strengthens d3’s role as a global benchmark for design-focused urban living and reinforces Dubai’s appeal for long-term investment and talent.

With its expanded residential offering, creative identity and waterfront setting, the enhanced Dubai Design District masterplan aims to position d3 as one of Dubai’s most desirable and globally relevant neighbourhoods.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
Show More
Related Topics:
Dubai property

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Palma Development awards contract for West Residence

Palma Development awards contract for West Residence

2m read
Future-proofing a home in the Gulf

Future-proofing a home in the Gulf

4m read
The festival promises beats, grooves, and performances that will keep you moving, eating from dusk till night.

Dubai Sole DXB Festival 2025: A complete guide

2m read
Tilal Al Ghaf in Dubailand

Blue Line Boost: Dubailand turns UAE resident hotspot

3m read