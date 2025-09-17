District 11: Dh3.5 billion smart work resort sets new standard in Sharjah

3m sq. ft. development combines Smart City tech with sustainable, people-centric design
Dubai: A Dh3.5 billion smart work resort in Sharjah, District 11, is setting a new standard for urban development in the emirate, with Al Marwan Developments spearheading economic diversification in the UAE.
Combining advanced Smart City technology with sustainable, human-focused design, the project spans over 3 million square feet along Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) and integrates commercial offices, residential units, and community facilities to create a future-ready urban ecosystem.
The project features 1 million square feet of structured parking with electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, planned smart shuttle services, and dedicated helipads for future aerial transport, leveraging artificial intelligence to optimize environmental comfort, operational efficiency, and pedestrian experience.
Majd Al Zaiem, Executive Director of Al Marwan Developments, said:
"This project elevates Sharjah’s position on the regional economic map, demonstrating how intelligent infrastructure can empower businesses and communities in the digital age."
The resort’s mixed-use ecosystem includes commercial offices, co-working spaces, nurseries, clinics, retail, dining, and community facilities such as a central mosque and open green spaces. Walkable, shaded pedestrian paths and sustainable building practices balance productivity with well-being.
Strategically located 10 minutes from Sharjah International Airport and University City, with seamless connectivity to Dubai and the Northern Emirates, the project is positioned to attract startups, SMEs, and regional headquarters. Its smart infrastructure ensures flexibility and scalability to meet evolving business needs.
Already attracting interest from investors and industry leaders, the development is being hailed as a transformative step toward smart, sustainable urban living, reinforcing Sharjah’s role in the UAE’s economic diversification strategy.
