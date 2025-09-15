Sharjah attracts $1.5 billion in foreign investments, 74 new projects

Investment boom in Sharjah creates more than 2,500 new jobs in six months
Sharjah: Sharjah has emerged as the UAE’s fastest-growing destination for foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first half of 2025.
74 new projects launched, up 57% from 47 last year
$1.5 billion in capital investment, a 361% jump from $325 million in H1 2024
2,578 new jobs created, up 45% from 1,779 last year
Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Shurooq, said Sharjah’s growth reflects a vision centred on human wellbeing and balanced development.
“The real power of these figures lies in the change they bring to people’s lives,” she said, noting that investment is being directed to align ambition with community needs while building a resilient model for sustainable growth.
Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of Invest in Sharjah, highlighted the role of stability, infrastructure, and flexible regulation in building investor trust. He said the surge in FDI is “reshaping Sharjah’s development landscape by creating quality jobs and broadening economic participation.”
Consumer products: 53% more projects, 188% rise in capital investment
Food and beverage: 112% growth in project volume, 25% more jobs
Business services: 500% jump in projects, 1,100% surge in employment
Industrial equipment: Project volume doubled, capital spending up 45%
February 2025 recorded the highest monthly FDI activity, setting the tone for Sharjah’s strong year.
Major projects launched in H1 2025 include:
Residential community by Kuwait Real Estate Company
Polyethylene film recycling plant by Italy’s Greenthesis Group
Warehouse and distribution hub by India’s Gxpress
Gold jewellery facility and outlet by India’s Vinsmera Jewels
ICT training and certification centre by Singapore’s G-TEC
The data, sourced from fDi Markets (Financial Times), reinforces Sharjah’s rising profile as a trusted global hub for investment, combining economic strength with social stability.
