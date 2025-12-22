Middle East M&A jumps 260% in 2025 driven by diversification push

Middle East M&A hits $53b as energy, industry and tech drive cross-border deals
Dubai: Middle East mergers and acquisitions rebounded sharply in 2025, with deal values surging 260% to $53 billion in the first nine months of the year, defying earlier market volatility and reinforcing the region’s reputation as one of the world’s most resilient dealmaking hubs.
The rebound comes after activity briefly slipped to its lowest levels since the Covid shock earlier in the year. According to the 22nd Annual Global M&A Report from Boston Consulting Group, the recovery has been led by a narrow group of experienced investors deploying capital with discipline rather than scale for scale’s sake.
Across Africa, the Middle East and Central Asia, aggregate deal value rose 6% year on year, although volumes remain below the 10-year average. Even so, sentiment has turned decisively more positive. BCG’s M&A Sentiment Index shows confidence strengthening across all sectors, with technology and energy recording the sharpest improvement.
“The Middle East’s M&A landscape in 2025 reflects a sophisticated approach to capital deployment, where strategic diversification meets digital ambition,” said Samuele Bellani, managing director and partner at BCG. “We’re seeing highly disciplined investments that reinforce traditional energy strengths while building new pillars of growth in technology and industrial services.”
Energy transactions once again formed the backbone of regional dealmaking. State-backed players pushed ahead with domestic consolidation while expanding internationally through targeted acquisitions. A $13.4 billion chemicals deal underlined the UAE’s outward expansion strategy, while a $693 million transaction in power generation and utilities highlighted ongoing consolidation within the sector.
These deals have reinforced balance sheets while supporting a gradual pivot towards cleaner energy. National champions are using M&A to position themselves for the global energy transition, rather than retreating from hydrocarbons altogether.
Beyond energy, industrial assets moved to the centre of regional strategy. Governments and sovereign investors pursued acquisitions aimed at strengthening supply chains and logistics capacity, reducing reliance on oil and gas revenues.
A $925 million industrial acquisition reflected a wider push to establish the Middle East as a hub for manufacturing, transport and trade-linked services. The strategy is long term, designed to lift competitiveness across multiple sectors rather than deliver short-term financial returns.
Technology, media and telecommunications emerged as a clear growth engine for M&A in 2025. A $3.5 billion digital entertainment deal, among the largest globally this year, signalled ambitions to build scale in gaming and content. Separately, an $855 million telecoms acquisition extended Middle Eastern influence into European markets.
Together, the transactions point to a structural shift in capital allocation. Investors are targeting digital platforms, connectivity infrastructure and entertainment assets that align with national digital transformation agendas.
“What we’re seeing is a fundamental change in how Middle Eastern investors approach M&A,” Bellani said. “Sovereign wealth funds are not just engines of deal flow. They are shaping a new economic model that balances energy, technology and industrial capability.”
As 2025 draws to a close, the Middle East stands out for its depth of capital and strategic clarity. Sovereign wealth funds continue to provide liquidity that is largely insulated from short-term global cycles, while government-led programmes are driving consolidation across priority sectors.
Foreign interest remains steady in technology, financial services and healthcare, reinforcing the region’s appeal as both a growth and diversification story. The surge in deal values this year reflects a market that has matured, combining patience with decisive action to secure long-term advantages across geographies and industries.
