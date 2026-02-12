Global growth remained central to strategy with acquisitions and project agreements spanning Europe, Central Asia, North Africa and the Gulf. Planned purchase of GS Inima will add 171 million imperial gallons per day of desalination capacity while projects in Saudi Arabia will contribute 3.6 gigawatts of gas fired power. Agreements in Morocco could lead to investment approaching Dh52 billion to expand integrated power and water infrastructure, strengthening the company’s position in energy transition markets.

Large scale projects supported that expansion. Work progressed on a solar and battery development designed to deliver continuous clean electricity, combining 5.2 gigawatts of solar capacity with 19 gigawatt hours of storage to provide 1 gigawatt of uninterrupted supply. Agreements with industrial partners aim to accelerate decarbonisation while a planned Dh7 billion acquisition of power and water assets will add more than 3 gigawatts of generation and significant desalination capacity.

Gross generation capacity now exceeds 70 gigawatts, nearly triple the level recorded in 2020, with renewables accounting for about 64% of the portfolio. Management aims to reach 150 gigawatts by 2030 with two thirds sourced from renewable energy, positioning the company to benefit from long term demand for clean power and desalinated water across emerging and developed markets.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.