GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Markets

TAQA profit hits Dh7.5 billion after major expansion drive

Utility expansion and global deals push TAQA profit higher in 2025 results SOT

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
TAQA growth numbers signal strong infrastructure demand.
TAQA growth numbers signal strong infrastructure demand.
Shutterstock

Dubai: TAQA reported net income of Dh7.5 billion for 2025, marking a 5.6% increase from a year earlier after strong utility performance offset weaker oil and gas income tied to lower commodity prices and planned production shutdowns in the North Sea. Revenue reached Dh54.8 billion, broadly steady year on year, while EBITDA stood at Dh20.7 billion despite non cash charges linked to generation and upstream assets.

Investors focused on the company’s capacity expansion and rising capital investment which climbed 48.4% to Dh14.5 billion. Spending targeted power generation, water infrastructure and transmission networks including the 1 GW Al Dhafra Thermal Power Plant and major grid upgrades designed to meet rising electricity demand linked to industrial growth and digital infrastructure.

Capacity expansion shapes growth outlook

Gross generation capacity now exceeds 70 gigawatts, nearly triple the level recorded in 2020, with renewables accounting for about 64% of the portfolio. Management aims to reach 150 gigawatts by 2030 with two thirds sourced from renewable energy, positioning the company to benefit from long term demand for clean power and desalinated water across emerging and developed markets.

Large scale projects supported that expansion. Work progressed on a solar and battery development designed to deliver continuous clean electricity, combining 5.2 gigawatts of solar capacity with 19 gigawatt hours of storage to provide 1 gigawatt of uninterrupted supply. Agreements with industrial partners aim to accelerate decarbonisation while a planned Dh7 billion acquisition of power and water assets will add more than 3 gigawatts of generation and significant desalination capacity.

International deals widen footprint

Global growth remained central to strategy with acquisitions and project agreements spanning Europe, Central Asia, North Africa and the Gulf. Planned purchase of GS Inima will add 171 million imperial gallons per day of desalination capacity while projects in Saudi Arabia will contribute 3.6 gigawatts of gas fired power. Agreements in Morocco could lead to investment approaching Dh52 billion to expand integrated power and water infrastructure, strengthening the company’s position in energy transition markets.

Operations in Uzbekistan added a 40% stake in a large power plant while transmission assets in the UK marked entry into a new segment. Portfolio adjustments included divestment of wind and thermal assets in the US and India, reflecting a shift toward higher return infrastructure platforms.

Dividend proposal signals confidence

Board members proposed a fixed fourth quarter dividend of 1.5 fils per share plus a variable dividend of 0.7 fils for the full year, bringing total proposed 2025 payouts to 4.45 fils per share compared with 4.25 fils in 2024. Directors also recommended a revised dividend framework covering 2026 through 2028 that retains fixed and variable components while maintaining annual growth in the fixed portion.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Presight posts record revenue on global expansion.

Presight earnings cross Dh3 billion on global demand

2h ago2m read
Empower posts record 2025 revenue of Dh3.42b

Empower posts record 2025 revenue of Dh3.42b

2m read
Pricing discipline, product-mix optimisation, and operational efficiencies supported a 23.5% YoY rise in gross profit to Dh1.2 billion and drove strong operating profit growth.

Ghitha posts double-digit growth, profits jump

2m read
Total income surged by 11% to Dh6 billion as assets grew by 31.2% to Dh146 billion in 2025.

Emirates Islamic 2025 net profit rises to Dh3.3b

2m read