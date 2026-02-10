Empower posts record 2025 revenue of Dh3.42b as profits top Dh1b

“The continued growth in revenues and profits, along with the expansion of our projects and infrastructure, has strengthened Empower’s position as a key partner in supporting sustainable urban development in Dubai and as a trusted provider of energy-efficient district cooling solutions,” he said.

During 2025, Empower’s total connected capacity rose to about 1.7 million refrigeration tonnes. Contracted capacity increased by 11% compared with 2024, reaching approximately 2 million refrigeration tonnes after the company signed 186 new contracts during the year.

The district cooling provider, which is listed on the Dubai Financial Market, recorded net profit of Dh1.004 billion for the year, representing a 10.5% increase compared with the previous year. Profit attributable to shareholders stood at Dh993.3 million, while total profit before tax reached Dh1.103 billion, also up 10.5% year on year.

The company approved 46,876 no-objection certificate service requests in 2025, also up 10% year on year. Empower said the approvals are aimed at supporting consultants and contractors, streamlining project processes, reducing violations and saving time and costs.

Empower also reported growth in customer service activity during the year. The number of bill payment transactions processed through its electronic payment channels, in cooperation with banking and financial partners, reached 979,051 transactions, an increase of 10% compared with the previous year.

The total number of buildings served by the company rose to 1,747 in 2025, representing growth of 7% year on year. The number of newly registered customers increased by 26% compared with 2024, while Empower’s total customer base reached 156,000 by the end of the year.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.