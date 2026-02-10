Empower posts record 2025 revenue of Dh3.42b as profits top Dh1b

Empower also reported growth in customer service activity during the year
Dubai: Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation Empower reported record financial results for the 2025 fiscal year, with revenues reaching Dh3.419 billion, up 4.9% from 2024, supported by higher connected capacity, new contracts and customer growth.
The district cooling provider, which is listed on the Dubai Financial Market, recorded net profit of Dh1.004 billion for the year, representing a 10.5% increase compared with the previous year. Profit attributable to shareholders stood at Dh993.3 million, while total profit before tax reached Dh1.103 billion, also up 10.5% year on year.
The company said the results reflect strong operational performance and continued expansion across Dubai’s growing urban developments.
During 2025, Empower’s total connected capacity rose to about 1.7 million refrigeration tonnes. Contracted capacity increased by 11% compared with 2024, reaching approximately 2 million refrigeration tonnes after the company signed 186 new contracts during the year.
The expansion reflects continued demand for district cooling solutions amid new residential, commercial and mixed-use developments across the emirate.
Ahmed bin Shafar, chief executive of Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), said revenue and profit growth, alongside infrastructure and project portfolio expansion, reinforced the company’s role in supporting Dubai’s sustainability goals.
“The continued growth in revenues and profits, along with the expansion of our projects and infrastructure, has strengthened Empower’s position as a key partner in supporting sustainable urban development in Dubai and as a trusted provider of energy-efficient district cooling solutions,” he said.
Empower said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation increased by 6.2% in 2025 compared with the previous year, outpacing revenue growth.
The total number of buildings served by the company rose to 1,747 in 2025, representing growth of 7% year on year. The number of newly registered customers increased by 26% compared with 2024, while Empower’s total customer base reached 156,000 by the end of the year.
The company said customer growth reflects both new project connections and rising demand for centralised cooling solutions as Dubai’s population and built-up areas expand.
Empower also reported growth in customer service activity during the year. The number of bill payment transactions processed through its electronic payment channels, in cooperation with banking and financial partners, reached 979,051 transactions, an increase of 10% compared with the previous year.
The company approved 46,876 no-objection certificate service requests in 2025, also up 10% year on year. Empower said the approvals are aimed at supporting consultants and contractors, streamlining project processes, reducing violations and saving time and costs.
The 2025 performance highlights the role of district cooling in Dubai’s energy efficiency strategy, as large-scale developments continue to prioritise lower carbon and more efficient cooling systems amid rising demand.