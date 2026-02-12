Presight posts record revenue on global expansion.

International deals fuel Presight growth while profit and backlog climb sharply
Dubai: Presight delivered its strongest annual performance since listing after revenue climbed 36.9% to Dh3.03 billion, driven by overseas contracts, multi-year government deployments, and sustained demand for sovereign AI systems across emerging markets. Results exceeded analyst expectations and reinforced the company’s positioning in large scale intelligence infrastructure, with international markets accounting for a rising share of income.
Organic revenue advanced 25% during the year, showing that growth came from underlying business activity rather than acquisitions or one-off factors. EBITDA increased 23.5% to Dh785 million while profit after tax reached Dh665.5 million despite the full-year impact of the UAE’s 15% corporate tax. Applying the previous 9% rate, profit would have risen 16.7%.
Revenue outside the UAE rose 130% to Dh1.17 billion and represented 38.5% of total income compared with 23% a year earlier. Fourth quarter figures highlighted the pace of expansion, with international revenue up 55% year on year and accounting for 46.5% of quarterly turnover. Demand has been strongest in high growth economies adopting national AI infrastructure platforms.
Fourth quarter revenue reached Dh1.29 billion, rising 23.6%, while quarterly EBITDA gained 11.3% to Dh407.6 million. Management attributed the performance to disciplined execution across major programmes and a favourable mix of organic deployments.
New orders totalled Dh3.4 billion during the year, including Dh979 million in the final quarter. Closing backlog stood at Dh3.4 billion, up 13% from the prior year and more than double the level recorded three years earlier. A debt free balance sheet gives the company flexibility to invest in innovation, talent, and targeted expansion.
Subsidiary AIQ contributed materially after a full year of consolidation, strengthening Presight’s footprint in the energy sector, which management views as a key driver of future contracts. Multi-year deployments in Jordan, Kazakhstan, and Albania also supported growth while validating the company’s export model.
Medium term targets through 2029 point to revenue growth of 20 to 25% annually, EBITDA growth of 23 to 28%, and profit growth of 21 to 26%. Management expects contract visibility, rising overseas adoption, and sector diversification to sustain momentum.
Presight has delivered compound annual revenue growth of 25% since its 2023 listing while maintaining an average EBITDA margin of 27.7%.