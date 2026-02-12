GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Markets

Presight revenue jumps 36.9% after overseas surge lifts earnings past Dh3 billion

International deals fuel Presight growth while profit and backlog climb sharply

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Presight posts record revenue on global expansion.
Presight posts record revenue on global expansion.
Supplied

Dubai: Presight delivered its strongest annual performance since listing after revenue climbed 36.9% to Dh3.03 billion, driven by overseas contracts, multi-year government deployments, and sustained demand for sovereign AI systems across emerging markets. Results exceeded analyst expectations and reinforced the company’s positioning in large scale intelligence infrastructure, with international markets accounting for a rising share of income.

Organic revenue advanced 25% during the year, showing that growth came from underlying business activity rather than acquisitions or one-off factors. EBITDA increased 23.5% to Dh785 million while profit after tax reached Dh665.5 million despite the full-year impact of the UAE’s 15% corporate tax. Applying the previous 9% rate, profit would have risen 16.7%.

International markets drive momentum

Revenue outside the UAE rose 130% to Dh1.17 billion and represented 38.5% of total income compared with 23% a year earlier. Fourth quarter figures highlighted the pace of expansion, with international revenue up 55% year on year and accounting for 46.5% of quarterly turnover. Demand has been strongest in high growth economies adopting national AI infrastructure platforms.

Fourth quarter revenue reached Dh1.29 billion, rising 23.6%, while quarterly EBITDA gained 11.3% to Dh407.6 million. Management attributed the performance to disciplined execution across major programmes and a favourable mix of organic deployments.

Backlog and balance sheet strengthen outlook

New orders totalled Dh3.4 billion during the year, including Dh979 million in the final quarter. Closing backlog stood at Dh3.4 billion, up 13% from the prior year and more than double the level recorded three years earlier. A debt free balance sheet gives the company flexibility to invest in innovation, talent, and targeted expansion.

Subsidiary AIQ contributed materially after a full year of consolidation, strengthening Presight’s footprint in the energy sector, which management views as a key driver of future contracts. Multi-year deployments in Jordan, Kazakhstan, and Albania also supported growth while validating the company’s export model.

Guidance signals sustained expansion

Medium term targets through 2029 point to revenue growth of 20 to 25% annually, EBITDA growth of 23 to 28%, and profit growth of 21 to 26%. Management expects contract visibility, rising overseas adoption, and sector diversification to sustain momentum.

Presight has delivered compound annual revenue growth of 25% since its 2023 listing while maintaining an average EBITDA margin of 27.7%.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
Show More
Related Topics:
AI

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Adnoc's Fertiglobe posts $2.8b revenue in 2025

Adnoc's Fertiglobe posts $2.8b revenue in 2025

2m read
ADNOC L&S has parked multiple new build orders with the Jiangnan Shipyard in China.

ADNOC L&S tops $5 billion revenue in 2025

2m read
The company highlighted several strategic milestones achieved during the year. EMSTEEL announced a decarbonisation plan targeting a 40 per cent cut in emissions from its steel business

EMSTEEL revenue rises to Dh8.9b as demand strengthens

2m read
Emirates NBD posts Dh29.8 billionn record profit

Emirates NBD net profit hits Dh24 billion in 2025

3m read