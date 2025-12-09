GOLD/FOREX
HSBC UAE, Presight ink deal to develop AI solutions for financial services

Partnership targets AI-driven risk, compliance and analytics across banking operations

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
1 MIN READ
HSBC UAE, Presight ink deal to develop AI solutions for financial services

Dubai: Presight and HSBC UAE have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on artificial intelligence applications in financial services, the companies said on Tuesday.

The agreement, announced during Abu Dhabi Finance Week, aims to accelerate the use of advanced AI tools across risk management, operations and customer analytics.

Presight, an Abu Dhabi–based AI and data analytics company, will work with HSBC to develop solutions intended to improve risk intelligence, strengthen compliance processes and provide real-time insights for decision-making. The partnership also covers applications in human-capital intelligence, client acquisition and executive dashboards, according to the statement.

AI measures

HSBC UAE Chief Executive Mohamed Al Marzooqi said the bank is expanding the use of AI to enhance risk management and customer experience, aligning with national efforts to advance the UAE’s capabilities in applied intelligence.

Presight Chief Executive Thomas Pramotedham said the collaboration combines the firm’s technology with HSBC’s global banking expertise to support more efficient and resilient financial services operations.

A joint working group will oversee the implementation of the MoU, define workstreams and track progress. Both companies said the framework includes measures to ensure responsible and transparent adoption of AI.

Presight has been building a portfolio of partnerships in the financial sector as the UAE advances its Financial Infrastructure Transformation Programme. The company positions itself as a provider of “sovereign-grade” AI solutions aimed at improving regulatory oversight, operational resilience and the use of data across financial institutions.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
