Dubai Sevens essential gateway for women’s rugby growth, says New Zealand star Ruby Tui

“Dubai is the only location in history to stay with the women’s Sevens World Series circuit. It means so much to us as players,” the 33-year-old Olympic gold medallist said, speaking as an HSBC Brand Ambassador for the “Let’s SVNS This City” campaign during the HSBC SVNS Series in Dubai recently.

For Tui, Dubai Sevens remains one of the sport’s most valued destination combining culture, community, and competitive rugby. “Dubai Sevens is so, so, so much more. I really hope the wider Middle East gets amongst it and keeps coming to the party — because it’s only going to get better.

Women’s rugby has experienced significant growth worldwide, and Tui credits rugby sevens as the driving force. “Visibility is a massive driver. More eyes lead to more athletes and more interest. Events like the HSBC SVNS Series showcase women on the same stage, to the same crowds, with the same spotlight. I truly believe rugby sevens was the catalyst for this explosion of women’s rugby around the world.”

“This is what Dubai Sevens has really got right,” she says. “The competitions outside of the main events are essential for growing the next generation. Local teams get direct visibility alongside the world’s best. What else can you ask for?”

Beyond the sporting spectacle, she views Dubai as an ideal venue for the sport’s international community. “It’s the perfect cultural crossroads. East meets West. And there’s not just rugby on — there’s so much going on. Even as an athlete, as you walk through the crowd, you can’t help but soak it all in.”

The atmosphere is unlike anywhere else on the circuit, she says. “Dubai has unmatched energy. When I say the fans make noise, you can see it erupt from them. They always have fun. And the atmosphere just hits you immediately.”

What sets the event apart, Tui believes, is its distinctive character and energy. “Dubai always brings the best party, always brings the energy, and is always with sevens no matter what. It’s a huge global celebration — people from all over the world just ready to have a good time.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.