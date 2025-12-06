GOLD/FOREX
Dubai Sevens essential gateway for women’s rugby growth, says New Zealand star Ruby Tui

'Dubai represents more than just another stop on the global circuit'

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
3 MIN READ
New Zealand's wing Braxton Sorensen-McGee (R) is tackled by France's Lina Tuy during the Women’s Rugby World Cup third-place match between New Zeland and France at The Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, south-west London on September 27, 2025.
AFP

Dubai: Dubai holds a unique place in women’s rugby as one of the longest-standing and most consistent hosts on the HSBC SVNS Series, a status New Zealand World Cup winner and Olympic gold medallist Ruby Tui says makes the tournament irreplaceable.

“Dubai is the only location in history to stay with the women’s Sevens World Series circuit. It means so much to us as players,” the 33-year-old Olympic gold medallist said, speaking as an HSBC Brand Ambassador for the “Let’s SVNS This City” campaign during the HSBC SVNS Series in Dubai recently.

For Tui, a Women’s HSBC SVNS Series champion, Dubai represents more than just another stop on the global circuit.

“Dubai Sevens is super, super important,” she says. “It’s the first chance to show the world what you’ve got, to really set the standard.

Unmatched atmosphere

What sets the event apart, Tui believes, is its distinctive character and energy. “Dubai always brings the best party, always brings the energy, and is always with sevens no matter what. It’s a huge global celebration — people from all over the world just ready to have a good time.

The atmosphere is unlike anywhere else on the circuit, she says. “Dubai has unmatched energy. When I say the fans make noise, you can see it erupt from them. They always have fun. And the atmosphere just hits you immediately.”

Beyond the sporting spectacle, she views Dubai as an ideal venue for the sport’s international community. “It’s the perfect cultural crossroads. East meets West. And there’s not just rugby on — there’s so much going on. Even as an athlete, as you walk through the crowd, you can’t help but soak it all in.”

The tournament has given Tui personal moments she treasures. “I still have necklaces from the milestones I won in Dubai. I hold them very close.”

Community programmes

While elite competition takes centre stage, the Dubai Sevens also showcases local clubs and community programmes, an element Tui considers vital to the tournament’s success.

“This is what Dubai Sevens has really got right,” she says. “The competitions outside of the main events are essential for growing the next generation. Local teams get direct visibility alongside the world’s best. What else can you ask for?”

Those grassroots connections create lasting impact. “I remember the first gold medal I ever gave away was in Dubai to a young player. I’ll never forget that. And HSBC’s

global grassroots commitment makes weekends like this matter even more.”

Catalyst for growth

Women’s rugby has experienced significant growth worldwide, and Tui credits rugby sevens as the driving force. “Visibility is a massive driver. More eyes lead to more athletes and more interest. Events like the HSBC SVNS Series showcase women on the same stage, to the same crowds, with the same spotlight. I truly believe rugby sevens was the catalyst for this explosion of women’s rugby around the world.”

Increased investment in athlete pathways and full-time programmes has accelerated that progress, with Dubai serving as a gateway into emerging markets. Looking to the future, Tui sees significant potential for rugby throughout the UAE and wider Middle East region.

“Sevens brings global rugby to new regions, and it’s huge for long-term growth. Dubai Sevens becomes a gateway for players, fans, and the market. We want these markets to have the best time possible, to join everybody, and to never miss out.”

For Tui, Dubai Sevens remains one of the sport’s most valued destination combining culture, community, and competitive rugby. “Dubai Sevens is so, so, so much more. I really hope the wider Middle East gets amongst it and keeps coming to the party — because it’s only going to get better.

