India women’s team secure second-straight kabaddi World Cup

Dubai: The Indian women’s kabaddi team delivered another stellar performance, clinching the Women’s Kabaddi World Cup in Dhaka for the second consecutive year. In a thrilling final, they defeated Chinese Taipei 35—28.
India dominated the tournament from start to finish. They topped their group with an unbeaten record and advanced to the semi-finals, where they overcame Iran 33—21 to book their place in the title clash. Chinese Taipei also enjoyed an unbeaten run in their group and secured a 25—18 semi-final win over hosts Bangladesh.
Puneri Paltan head coach Ajay Thakur praised the achievement, saying, “It is a very proud moment for India as the women’s team retained the World Cup trophy in Dhaka. Their dominant run to the final and then the trophy shows how much women’s kabaddi has progressed in the last few years. It is also a testament to the global appeal of the sport, with Bangladesh hosting the World Cup, and I hope that this momentum continues in the years to come.”
Haryana Steelers head coach Manpreet Singh also lauded the players, noting, “The women’s team has delivered a performance the whole nation can be proud of. Their belief and teamwork were outstanding. As a former Indian player, I understand just how hard it is to reach this level. Big congratulations to the players and staff.”
A total of 11 nations participated in the tournament, underscoring the rapid global growth of women’s kabaddi.
India topped Group A with eight points after winning all four of their matches, followed by hosts Bangladesh with six points from three victories. Thailand, Urangda, and Germany completed the group.
Chinese Taipei dominated Group B, finishing with 10 points from five straight wins. Iran placed second with eight points, winning four of their five matches. Nepal, Poland, Kenya, and Zanzibar were the remaining teams in Group B.
