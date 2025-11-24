India women’s team secure second-straight kabaddi World Cup

India dominated the tournament from start to finish. They topped their group with an unbeaten record and advanced to the semi-finals, where they overcame Iran 33—21 to book their place in the title clash. Chinese Taipei also enjoyed an unbeaten run in their group and secured a 25—18 semi-final win over hosts Bangladesh.

Haryana Steelers head coach Manpreet Singh also lauded the players, noting, “The women’s team has delivered a performance the whole nation can be proud of. Their belief and teamwork were outstanding. As a former Indian player, I understand just how hard it is to reach this level. Big congratulations to the players and staff.”

Puneri Paltan head coach Ajay Thakur praised the achievement, saying, “It is a very proud moment for India as the women’s team retained the World Cup trophy in Dhaka. Their dominant run to the final and then the trophy shows how much women’s kabaddi has progressed in the last few years. It is also a testament to the global appeal of the sport, with Bangladesh hosting the World Cup, and I hope that this momentum continues in the years to come.”

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.