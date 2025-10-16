The system will use Presight’s Applied Intelligence to anticipate maintenance needs, reduce downtime, and improve energy efficiency. The technology will also introduce autonomous operational capabilities, allowing 24/7 monitoring and optimisation across Khazna’s sites.

The new command hub will form part of G42’s Intelligence Grid, linking UAE operations with data centres in Singapore, Kazakhstan, Europe, and Africa. The integration will create a globally connected AI infrastructure, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s growing role in digital innovation.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.