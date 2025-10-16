GOLD/FOREX
Presight, Khazna to build AI system to manage UAE’s largest data centre

AI command hub to manage 30 Khazna data centres and support G42’s global intelligence grid

Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
Presight AI’s majority shareholder is G42, the UAE technology conglomerate backed by Microsoft Corp.
Dubai: Presight and Khazna Data Centers have signed an MoU to deploy an AI-driven facility management system across Khazna’s entire network of 30 data centres in the UAE.

The partnership will establish a central command and control centre in Abu Dhabi, designed to manage energy, cooling, equipment performance, and security using real-time data and predictive AI models.

AI at core

The system will use Presight’s Applied Intelligence to anticipate maintenance needs, reduce downtime, and improve energy efficiency. The technology will also introduce autonomous operational capabilities, allowing 24/7 monitoring and optimisation across Khazna’s sites.

G42’s grid

The new command hub will form part of G42’s Intelligence Grid, linking UAE operations with data centres in Singapore, Kazakhstan, Europe, and Africa. The integration will create a globally connected AI infrastructure, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s growing role in digital innovation.

Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight, said the partnership places AI “at the core of mission-critical systems,” enhancing resilience and sustainability in data infrastructure.

Hassan Alnaqbi, CEO of Khazna, said the project “sets a new benchmark for sustainable, intelligent data centre operations,” aligning with the UAE’s AI-powered digital economy vision.

The Presight–Khazna collaboration positions the UAE at the forefront of AI-enabled digital infrastructure, blending national innovation with global reach to redefine the future of intelligent data centre management.

