Abu Dhabi’s G42 to sell $100 million stake in Presight AI

“Presight is a critical pillar of the G42 ecosystem and a cornerstone of our Intelligence Grid offering,” said Ricky Thirion, Group CFO of G42. “Its strong performance reflects the company’s ability to deliver consistent growth and the caliber of leadership driving it forward.”

G42, which currently holds a 70.5% stake, will reduce its ownership to around 68.5% after the deal, while committing to a 180-day lock-up on further share sales. Books for the transaction are already fully covered, according to deal terms.

Dubai: Artificial intelligence firm G42 will sell a 2% stake in Presight AI Holding Plc through an accelerated offering to institutional investors, a move that could raise about $100 million and expand the company’s free float.

G42 is the sole seller in the Presight transaction, with no dilution for other shareholders. First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. are acting as joint global coordinators and bookrunners, alongside International Securities as joint bookrunner.

The latest deal adds to a surge in secondary share offerings across the Middle East. In the UAE, follow-on sales have raised about $3.7 billion in 2025, surpassing proceeds from initial public offerings.

Presight’s shares closed on Wednesday at 3.47 dirhams ($0.94), extending gains of 67% since the start of the year. The company has also reported a 33.5% increase in organic revenue in the first half of 2025, boosted by new domestic contracts.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.