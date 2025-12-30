Weather alert: Strong winds over 80km/h in UAE with scattered rain, rough sea and dusty conditions

Beachgoers warned as UAE faces rough sea conditions
Dubai: Beachgoers and residents are advised to stay cautious on Tuesday as strong winds are expected to create rough sea conditions, particularly along the Arabian Gulf.
The UAE’s National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued yellow and amber weather alerts due to dusty conditions and turbulent seas, effective until 12:45 am on Tuesday night. Skies are expected to be partly cloudy at times, especially across the eastern and northern regions of the country.
The NCM has warned that strong, gusty winds will continue for two days, extending until New Year’s Eve on Wednesday, December 31. Wind speeds recorded on the evening of December 30 reached 83.8 km/h at Mabreh Mountain, 78.8 km/h at Alfarfar, and 74.8 km/h at Dhadna. For context, typical light to moderate winds in the UAE reach around 30 km/h, while strong winds usually top 60 km/h.
Scattered rainfall is reported in parts of Sharjah, with low clouds forming over various areas in the east and north.
The sea will be rough, becoming very rough in some areas of the Arabian Gulf, while the Oman Sea is expected to remain moderately calm.
The strong winds will also stir up dust and sand, reducing horizontal visibility both on land and at sea. Drivers should exercise caution, particularly in areas affected by blowing dust, and residents with allergies are advised to take necessary precautions before heading outdoors.
Authorities recommend limiting direct exposure during dusty periods, keeping doors and windows closed when indoors, and adhering to traffic regulations to ensure safety.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox