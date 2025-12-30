Weather alert: Strong winds over 80km/h in UAE with scattered rain, rough sea and dusty conditions

The NCM has warned that strong, gusty winds will continue for two days, extending until New Year’s Eve on Wednesday, December 31. Wind speeds recorded on the evening of December 30 reached 83.8 km/h at Mabreh Mountain, 78.8 km/h at Alfarfar, and 74.8 km/h at Dhadna. For context, typical light to moderate winds in the UAE reach around 30 km/h, while strong winds usually top 60 km/h.