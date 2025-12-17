Dust alerts across UAE: How to protect yourself from respiratory problems

Dr Vishnu pointed out that to reduce the risk of respiratory problems during dusty conditions, it is advisable to limit outdoor exposure as much as possible.

“Staying indoors during dust alerts, avoiding outdoor exercise or strenuous activities, and keeping doors and windows tightly closed can help minimise dust entry into living spaces,” she noted.

“When stepping outside is unavoidable, wearing a well-fitted face mask, preferably an N95 or N99, can reduce inhalation of fine particles. Protective eyewear helps prevent eye irritation, and while driving, keeping car windows closed and using air recirculation mode can further reduce exposure.”