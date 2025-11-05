UAE health authority urges public to follow seven safety measures amid dusty weather conditions

Advised to stay indoors, wear masks, protect vulnerable groups during unstable weather
Dubai: The Emirates Health Services Establishment (EHSE) has urged the public to follow preventive guidelines to safeguard their health and safety during the current dusty weather and unstable conditions affecting parts of the country.
The authority underscored the importance of exercising caution, especially for people with respiratory illnesses, and avoiding direct exposure to weather elements that may trigger health complications.
The organisation outlined seven precautionary measures to follow during dusty and windy weather:
Ensure doors and windows at home are tightly closed to prevent dust from entering.
Avoid going outdoors, particularly when winds intensify or visibility is low.
Wear a face mask or use a damp cloth to cover the nose and mouth and replace it regularly.
While driving, keep car windows closed and use the internal air conditioning system instead of outside air.
Wear protective glasses to shield the eyes from dust.
If symptoms such as allergies or shortness of breath appear, visit the nearest health centre immediately for medical care.
Those with chronic respiratory illnesses should take their medication and use inhalers on time as instructed by their doctor.
The establishment emphasised that adhering to these preventive measures helps protect public health and strengthens the community’s ability to cope with weather fluctuations associated with dust storms.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox