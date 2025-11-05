UAE health authority urges public to follow seven safety measures amid dusty weather conditions

Ensure doors and windows at home are tightly closed to prevent dust from entering.

Avoid going outdoors, particularly when winds intensify or visibility is low.

Wear a face mask or use a damp cloth to cover the nose and mouth and replace it regularly.

While driving, keep car windows closed and use the internal air conditioning system instead of outside air.

Wear protective glasses to shield the eyes from dust.

If symptoms such as allergies or shortness of breath appear, visit the nearest health centre immediately for medical care.