GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Weather

Abu Dhabi urges public to follow safety guidelines due to unsettled weather conditions

NCM urged the public to remain vigilant and follow official guidelines

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
In a public advisory, the office called on motorists to adhere to revised speed limits.
In a public advisory, the office called on motorists to adhere to revised speed limits.
Gulf News archives

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Media Office has urged residents to strictly follow safety guidelines as unsettled weather continues to affect parts of the emirate, stressing that public safety remains a top priority.

In a public advisory, the office called on motorists to adhere to revised speed limits, avoid wadis and flood-prone areas, and exercise heightened caution while travelling. 

Residents were also advised to ensure the availability of first-aid kits and backup lighting, and to secure outdoor equipment and fixtures to reduce potential risks.

The advisory follows forecasts from the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), which expects Abu Dhabi to experience rainfall of varying intensity, shifting winds, and the possibility of hail in some areas from Thursday night through midday Friday. 

The Centre urged the public to remain vigilant, follow official guidelines , and prioritise safety during the unsettled conditions.

 It also advised residents to contact the relevant authorities via designated emergency numbers to report incidents and seek assistance when needed.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
Abu Dhabi

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Rain in Abu Dhabi, UAE

Abu Dhabi suspends community events

55m ago1m read
Before scanning any QR code, make sure you know its source.

Alert: Abu Dhabi Police warns of fraudulent QR codes

1m read
Authorities outline five digital defences against fake sales and phishing scams.

'Great deals' flagged as AI-powered fraud traps

5m read
Drivers urged to stay cautious and follow the new 80 kmph limit.

UAE issues red, yellow fog alerts; lowers speed limit

2m read