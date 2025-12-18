Abu Dhabi urges public to follow safety guidelines due to unsettled weather conditions

NCM urged the public to remain vigilant and follow official guidelines
Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Media Office has urged residents to strictly follow safety guidelines as unsettled weather continues to affect parts of the emirate, stressing that public safety remains a top priority.
In a public advisory, the office called on motorists to adhere to revised speed limits, avoid wadis and flood-prone areas, and exercise heightened caution while travelling.
Residents were also advised to ensure the availability of first-aid kits and backup lighting, and to secure outdoor equipment and fixtures to reduce potential risks.
The advisory follows forecasts from the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), which expects Abu Dhabi to experience rainfall of varying intensity, shifting winds, and the possibility of hail in some areas from Thursday night through midday Friday.
The Centre urged the public to remain vigilant, follow official guidelines , and prioritise safety during the unsettled conditions.
It also advised residents to contact the relevant authorities via designated emergency numbers to report incidents and seek assistance when needed.
