Safety alert Abu Dhabi: Civil Defence urges caution during rainfall

There are six critical actions that residents should strictly avoid

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Rain in Abu Dhabi
Gulf News archives

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority has urged the public to follow key safety precautions during periods of rainfall, stressing the importance of avoiding behaviours that could endanger lives or property.

In a statement, the authority highlighted six critical actions that residents should strictly avoid in unstable weather conditions. These include:

  • Standing under trees, due to the risk of falling branches or electrical contact

  • Approaching power poles, which may pose electrocution risks

  •   Entering valleys or areas where water collects, as they may present a direct danger

  • Visiting beaches or going out to sea during weather instability

  • Climbing to high ground during turbulent weather

  • Allowing children to play in puddles or waterlogged areas

The Civil Defence Authority emphasised the importance of remaining vigilant, staying updated with official weather advisories, and exercising caution when outdoors.

Residents are also encouraged to contact emergency services on 999 in the event of any urgent situations.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Rain

