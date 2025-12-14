Safety alert Abu Dhabi: Civil Defence urges caution during rainfall

There are six critical actions that residents should strictly avoid
Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority has urged the public to follow key safety precautions during periods of rainfall, stressing the importance of avoiding behaviours that could endanger lives or property.
In a statement, the authority highlighted six critical actions that residents should strictly avoid in unstable weather conditions. These include:
Standing under trees, due to the risk of falling branches or electrical contact
Approaching power poles, which may pose electrocution risks
Entering valleys or areas where water collects, as they may present a direct danger
Visiting beaches or going out to sea during weather instability
Climbing to high ground during turbulent weather
Allowing children to play in puddles or waterlogged areas
The Civil Defence Authority emphasised the importance of remaining vigilant, staying updated with official weather advisories, and exercising caution when outdoors.
Residents are also encouraged to contact emergency services on 999 in the event of any urgent situations.
