Ras Al Khaimah Police warns of unstable weather: Public urged to exercise caution

Motorists advised to drive safely in unstable weather

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Rain in Ras Al Khaimah
Rain in Ras Al Khaimah
Surabhi Vasundharadevi/ Gulf News

Ras Al Khaimah Police have urged residents and visitors to exercise caution as unstable weather conditions continue to affect the emirate.

In a public advisory issued on Sunday, police warned of rainfall, strong winds and reduced visibility, calling on the public to follow safety instructions to avoid accidents and injuries.

Motorists have been advised to reduce speed, maintain a safe distance from other vehicles and remain alert, as wet and slippery roads increase the risk of traffic accidents.

The public has also been warned to stay away from beaches and avoid marine activities, as rough seas and strong winds pose serious dangers during periods of weather instability.

Ras Al Khaimah Police stressed the importance of adhering to instructions issued by relevant authorities, noting that safety measures are in place to protect lives and property.

The warning comes as several parts of the UAE experience unstable weather, including rain and strong winds, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

