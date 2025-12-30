Strong winds prompt safety advisory from Ras Al Khaimah Police

Residents warned off sea activities amid rough weather and low visibility
Ras Al Khaimah Police have issued a public safety advisory urging residents and visitors to exercise caution as strong winds and unstable weather conditions affect the emirate.
Authorities advised the public to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities, warning that high winds can pose serious risks. Those who must venture outside are urged to stay away from trees, electricity poles, billboards and scaffolding, and to remain alert to flying debris caused by strong gusts.
As part of precautionary measures, residents and business owners have been advised to ensure that windows and external doors are tightly closed to protect buildings from wind pressure and to prevent dust and sand from entering indoor spaces.
Ras Al Khaimah Police also warned of dangerous marine conditions, with strong winds causing high waves along the coast. The public has been instructed to avoid swimming and to refrain from all sea-related activities, including fishing and recreational boating, until conditions improve.
The police highlighted that reduced visibility caused by dust and sand may also affect road safety, urging motorists to remain cautious.
Ras Al Khaimah Police thanked the public for their cooperation and called on residents to follow official updates and safety instructions as weather conditions continue to develop.
