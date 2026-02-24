GOLD/FOREX
Saudi Arabia braces for dust storms and strong winds through Saturday

Meteorology authority warns of rising waves and unstable conditions across several regions

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Picture used for illustrative purposes.
Picture used for illustrative purposes.
AFP

Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s National Centre for Meteorology has warned of increased dust storms, strong winds and rising wave heights from today through Saturday, February 28, as unstable weather conditions affect large parts of the Kingdom.

The centre said the regions most exposed to the weather system include Tabuk, Medina and Mecca, including coastal areas, as well as Al Jouf, the Northern Borders and Hail.

Weather activity is expected to extend to Qassim, Riyadh, the Eastern Province and Najran, with the most pronounced impacts likely during daytime hours, according to the NCM.

The metrology authority advised the public to monitor official updates as conditions evolve.

