Huge US winter storm to bring crippling snow, sleet and ice

Flights cancelled as Texas, Oklahoma, Washington, New York and Boston brace for storm
Dallas: Thousands of power line workers were on standby, flights were cancelled and bottled water flew off the shelves Thursday as a huge winter storm that could bring catastrophic damage, widespread power outages and bitterly cold weather barreled toward the eastern two-thirds of the US.
The massive storm system is expected to bring a crippling ice storm from Texas through parts of the South, potentially around a foot (30 centimeters) of snow from Oklahoma through Washington, DC, New York and Boston, and then a final punch of bitterly cold air that could drop wind chills to minus 46 Celsius in parts of Minnesota and North Dakota.
Forecasters are warning the damage, especially in areas pounded by ice, could rival a hurricane. About 160 million people were under winter storm or cold weather watches or warnings - and in many places both.
The storm was expected to begin Friday in New Mexico, Texas and Oklahoma, with the worst weather moving east into the Deep South before heading up the coast and thumping New England with snow.
Cold air streaming down from Canada caused Chicago Public Schools and Des Moines Public Schools in Iowa to cancel classes Friday. Wind chills predicted to be as low as minus 37 Celsius could cause frostbite within 10 minutes, making it too dangerous to walk to school or wait for the bus.
The cold punch coming after means it will take a while to thaw out, an especially dangerous prospect in places where ice and snow weighs down tree branches and power lines and cuts electricity, perhaps for days. Roads and sidewalks could remain icy well into next week.
Ice can add hundreds of pounds to power lines and branches and make them more susceptible to snapping, especially in windy weather.
Freezing temperatures are expected all the way to Florida, forecasters said.
A severe cold snap five years ago took down much of the power grid in Texas, leaving millions without power for days and resulting in hundreds of deaths. Gov. Greg Abbott said Thursday that won’t happen again, saying the power system “has never been stronger.”
In the Houston area, CenterPoint Energy, which maintains the wires, poles and electrical infrastructure serving more than 2.8 million customers, had 3,300 employees ready to work the winter storm, said Paul Lock, CenterPoint’s local government affairs director.
Winter storms can be notoriously tricky to forecast - one or two degrees can mean the difference between a catastrophe or a cold rain - and forecasters said the places with the worst weather can’t be pinned down until the event starts.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, like other governors, declared a state of emergency while acknowledging Thursday that some forecasts have disastrous levels of wintery weather in Atlanta while others have the Deep South’s largest city mostly spared.
Ahead of the storm, Atlanta resident Jennifer Girard bought some blankets and batteries at a Walmart in nearby Chamblee with her 21-month-old baby.
“I used to live in Florida. We used to do that all the time for hurricane season, so it’s not so different,” she said.
In the suburbs of Louisville, Kentucky, ice melt and snow shovels sold fast at the family-owned Brownsboro Hardware. Store manager Matthew Isham said the storm “has people on edge.”
“I’ve heard a ton of people saying they don’t think they’re going to get in or out of their driveway if it does snow like they’re saying,” Isham said.
As a precaution, North Carolina’s largest public school system prepared for potentially several days out of physical classrooms next week. The Wake County school system told its thousands of teachers to create three days of assignments accessible online or through paper copies.
Brine trucks were treating roads from Oklahoma to Tennessee, with more states expected to do the same as the storm gets closer.
Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger told residents to prepare for days without power or the ability to leave their neighbourhoods. And in a nod to the politics of the time, the newly inaugurated Democrat said people should not be scared to call 911 in an emergency just because of the immigration crackdowns going on in places like Minnesota.
Arkansas Department of Transportation spokesperson Dave Parker pleaded for people to be patient and stay home if possible once the storm hits, even if it takes days to clear sheets of ice off roads.
Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry implored people, “I beg you, please take this serious,” as his team highlighted road preparations and said some 5,000 power line workers are on standby.
Airlines cancelled about 250 flights that were scheduled in the US on Friday and another 400 on Saturday. Airports in Dallas, Atlanta, Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Oklahoma, were among those with the highest numbers of flight cancellations, according to the flight tracking site FlightAware.com.
Charles Fowler and his wife, Kimberly, of Louisville, booked a trip to New Orleans to escape the Kentucky cold. The storm could add a wrinkle to their itinerary, flying out Friday morning and returning Sunday, going through Chicago on the way home.
“We may either be staying another night in New Orleans, or we may be staying a night in Chicago,” he said.
At a busy grocery store near downtown Dallas, Kennedi Mallard and Frank Green loaded two shopping carts full of supplies into their car. They said there were some bare shelves inside.
“No water, no eggs, no butter, no ground meat,” Green said.
Esther Hernandez said she wasn’t too worried about the storm, other than taking precautions so that her pipes don’t freeze.
“I’m fine. I’m not going anywhere,” she said.
In the north Georgia town of Dahlonega, Carrie Gray said she got a jug to store water, charcoal for her grill and logs for a wood stove to stay warm if she loses power. She also snagged a heat lamp so the ducks she keeps outside will be warm.
And in Charleston, West Virginia, organisers said the annual West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show will go on after more than 150 exhibitors signed up for the sold-out event over the weekend.
With outfitters coming from all over the US as well as Canada and South Africa, the show must go on, said Glen Jarrell, a spokesperson for the West Virginia Trophy Hunters Association, the event’s promoter.
“We’re not thinking about stopping. We don’t care if it’s rain, snow or high water,” Jarrell said.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox