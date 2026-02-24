Saudi music icon Mohammed Abdu to scale back concerts, prioritise national events

Mohammed Abdu to focus on national events amid health concerns
Dubai: Veteran Saudi singer Mohammed Abdu will scale back his musical engagements in the coming period due to health and personal considerations, his office said, while reaffirming his commitment to participating in major national events.
Badr Mohammed Abdu, director of the artist’s office, said in a statement that the iconic performer would regulate his concerts according to his circumstances, adding that national occasions would remain at the forefront of his schedule.
Mohammed Abdu, dubbed 'The Artist of the Arabs", has built a decades-long career closely linked to major public celebrations and official events in the Kingdom and wider Arab region. His performances have become a defining feature of cultural occasions reflecting Saudi identity.
The statement said the singer attaches exceptional importance to such events and will continue to take part in them under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.