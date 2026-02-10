The UAE’s first vintage-themed event brings retro games, food and memories to life
Dubai: If the mere mention of VHS tapes, scrunchies and Saturday morning cartoons gives you a warm fuzzy feeling, then Sharjah has something very special lined up for you this month.
There's something uniquely magical about the 1990s. It was the era of must-see television, when missing an episode of Friends or The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air felt like a genuine tragedy. It was the decade of flip phones, SEGA consoles, blowing into game cartridges and making plans you actually had to keep because there was no WhatsApp to cancel on someone last minute.
The 90s by RBO is bringing all of that back, transforming part of Sharjah into a full-blown time capsule for anyone who lived through the decade or simply wishes they had.
Billed as the UAE's first vintage-themed event, The 90s by RBO is a multi-sensory celebration of everything that made the 1990s so unforgettable. Running from February 12 to March 1, 2026 at Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park, the event is open daily from 4pm to midnight, giving you plenty of time to soak it all in.
The experience has been designed to appeal to millennials, Gen Z and families alike, making it the perfect outing whether you're reliving your own childhood memories or introducing a younger generation to the decade that shaped modern pop culture.
From the moment you walk in, the nostalgia hits hard. VHS tapes, flip phones, scrunchies and countless other artefacts from the era are scattered throughout the venue, triggering memories of things you'd completely forgotten you ever owned.
The retro gaming area is likely to be a particular highlight. Think classic arcade machines and vintage consoles that'll have you promising yourself just five more minutes before realising an hour has somehow disappeared. SEGA fans, this one's for you.
There's also an outdoor cinema where you can rewatch classic films and television episodes you've probably seen countless times before and can still quote word for word without thinking. Themed zones and an interactive wall of memories round out the experience, creating plenty of opportunities to swap 90s stories and inside jokes with complete strangers who immediately feel like old friends.
Naturally, the food menu leans fully into the theme. Expect diner-style burgers, thick milkshakes and familiar flavours that feel right at home alongside a steady soundtrack of 90s hits playing in the background. It's the kind of meal that tastes even better with a side of nostalgia.
The event is located at Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park and runs until 1st March, so you have a generous window to plan your visit. Doors open at 4pm daily and close at midnight, making it an ideal evening activity.
If one nostalgic event isn't enough, Sharjah has more on offer this season. The Sharjah Light Festival 2026 is also taking place, with the city's landmarks being transformed by large-scale light displays that are well worth adding to your calendar.
Whether you spent the 90s glued to a television screen, haunting video rental shops or perfecting your best dance moves to the Spice Girls, The 90s by RBO promises to take you right back.
Go for the nostalgia, stay for the milkshakes, and leave with a renewed appreciation for just how brilliant that decade really was.
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.