GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
LIFESTYLE
LIFESTYLE

Sharjah Retro Fest brings the 90s back—here’s how to join the fun

The UAE’s first vintage-themed event brings retro games, food and memories to life

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Special to Gulf News
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The 90s by RBO is bringing all of that back, transforming part of Sharjah into a full-blown time capsule
The 90s by RBO is bringing all of that back, transforming part of Sharjah into a full-blown time capsule
Instagram/ the90sbyrbo

Dubai: If the mere mention of VHS tapes, scrunchies and Saturday morning cartoons gives you a warm fuzzy feeling, then Sharjah has something very special lined up for you this month.

A decade worth revisiting

There's something uniquely magical about the 1990s. It was the era of must-see television, when missing an episode of Friends or The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air felt like a genuine tragedy. It was the decade of flip phones, SEGA consoles, blowing into game cartridges and making plans you actually had to keep because there was no WhatsApp to cancel on someone last minute.

The 90s by RBO is bringing all of that back, transforming part of Sharjah into a full-blown time capsule for anyone who lived through the decade or simply wishes they had.

What is the 90s by RBO?

Billed as the UAE's first vintage-themed event, The 90s by RBO is a multi-sensory celebration of everything that made the 1990s so unforgettable. Running from February 12 to March 1, 2026 at Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park, the event is open daily from 4pm to midnight, giving you plenty of time to soak it all in.

The experience has been designed to appeal to millennials, Gen Z and families alike, making it the perfect outing whether you're reliving your own childhood memories or introducing a younger generation to the decade that shaped modern pop culture.

What's actually there?

From the moment you walk in, the nostalgia hits hard. VHS tapes, flip phones, scrunchies and countless other artefacts from the era are scattered throughout the venue, triggering memories of things you'd completely forgotten you ever owned.

The retro gaming area is likely to be a particular highlight. Think classic arcade machines and vintage consoles that'll have you promising yourself just five more minutes before realising an hour has somehow disappeared. SEGA fans, this one's for you.

There's also an outdoor cinema where you can rewatch classic films and television episodes you've probably seen countless times before and can still quote word for word without thinking. Themed zones and an interactive wall of memories round out the experience, creating plenty of opportunities to swap 90s stories and inside jokes with complete strangers who immediately feel like old friends.

What is there to eat?

Naturally, the food menu leans fully into the theme. Expect diner-style burgers, thick milkshakes and familiar flavours that feel right at home alongside a steady soundtrack of 90s hits playing in the background. It's the kind of meal that tastes even better with a side of nostalgia.

Getting there and planning your visit

The event is located at Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park and runs until 1st March, so you have a generous window to plan your visit. Doors open at 4pm daily and close at midnight, making it an ideal evening activity.

Keep the Retro vibes going

If one nostalgic event isn't enough, Sharjah has more on offer this season. The Sharjah Light Festival 2026 is also taking place, with the city's landmarks being transformed by large-scale light displays that are well worth adding to your calendar.

Whether you spent the 90s glued to a television screen, haunting video rental shops or perfecting your best dance moves to the Spice Girls, The 90s by RBO promises to take you right back.

Go for the nostalgia, stay for the milkshakes, and leave with a renewed appreciation for just how brilliant that decade really was.

Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiSpecial to Gulf News
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate from Middlesex University specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
Show More
Related Topics:
hollywoodSharjah

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Taste of Dubai 2026: List of masterclasses out now

Taste of Dubai 2026: List of masterclasses out now

1m read
Look: Sheikh Mohammed visits Quoz Arts Fest

Look: Sheikh Mohammed visits Quoz Arts Fest

2m read
For illustrative purposes only.

Join the women’s hiking adventure in Ras Al Khaimah

1m read
Dubai's various attractions are studded with DSF decorations

Dubai’s MOTB market is back — and entry is free

3m read