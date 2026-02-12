GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Court-Crime

Abu Dhabi court orders woman to repay Dh39,000 to friend in failed one-year investment

Defendant kept funds and failed to return money after agreed period

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Illustrative image.
Illustrative image.

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Civil, Family and Administrative Court has ordered a woman to repay Dh39,000 to a friend after ruling that she failed to return funds given to her for a one-year trading investment, according to court records.

The court said the defendant, an Arab national, had received the equivalent of Dh39,000 in the parties’ currencies on the basis of a commercial arrangement and did not repay the sum when due.

The plaintiff filed a lawsuit seeking recovery of the amount, legal interest and costs, submitting copies of a trust receipt as evidence. The woman said that she handed over the money for trading purposes under an agreement that it would be returned after one year, Emarat Al Youm reported.

In its reasoning, the court said civil and commercial evidence law requires a claimant to prove the claim, while the defendant may refute it. The defendant did not appear to show repayment or discharge of the debt.

The court ordered full repayment, plus costs and legal fees, and dismissed other claims.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEAbu Dhabi

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The court found that the plaintiff suffered material losses, including damage to her vehicle.

Woman in UAE ordered to pay Dh20,000 over false report

1m read
Abu Dhabi court rules he exploited an emotional online relationship to commit fraud

Romance scam: Man tricks woman online, fined Dh194,000

2m read
The court found that the woman had obtained the money through deception and was therefore obligated to repay it.

Insta recruitment scam: Woman ordered to pay Dh14,000

2m read
The company’s owner attended the hearing and argued the case should be dismissed on the grounds of lack of standing.

WhatsApp proof wins Dh13,000 event refund

2m read