Abu Dhabi court orders woman to repay Dh39,000 to friend in failed one-year investment

Defendant kept funds and failed to return money after agreed period
Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Civil, Family and Administrative Court has ordered a woman to repay Dh39,000 to a friend after ruling that she failed to return funds given to her for a one-year trading investment, according to court records.
The court said the defendant, an Arab national, had received the equivalent of Dh39,000 in the parties’ currencies on the basis of a commercial arrangement and did not repay the sum when due.
The plaintiff filed a lawsuit seeking recovery of the amount, legal interest and costs, submitting copies of a trust receipt as evidence. The woman said that she handed over the money for trading purposes under an agreement that it would be returned after one year, Emarat Al Youm reported.
In its reasoning, the court said civil and commercial evidence law requires a claimant to prove the claim, while the defendant may refute it. The defendant did not appear to show repayment or discharge of the debt.
The court ordered full repayment, plus costs and legal fees, and dismissed other claims.