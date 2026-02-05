GOLD/FOREX
Taste of Dubai 2026: List of masterclasses out now

Plus, why you need to get your tickets sorted today!

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
Ready to whip up a storm at Taste of Dubai? We are almost there – in less than 24 hours, we will be at the annual food fest, full of fun and flavour. But just to make the prep work easier, we’ve got some essential tips for you.

For one thing – get your tickets and packages sorted today; at midnight, the prices will go up.

Secondly, if you are eyeing a special type of boost to your culinary prowess, this is the time to take action and plan things out. The list of workshops and masterclasses have been revealed and you know what that means – a targeted, guided lesson on how to perfect that coveted skill.

Here’s a look at what’s available:

Just remember: Sign-ups are on a first-come, first-served basis, opening one hour before each session, except for the first workshop of each day.

You ticket entitles you to these workshops so get ready to cook with your favourite chefs and return home with some bragging rights thanks to the tips you’ll soon pick up.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
Show More

