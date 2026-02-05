Taste of Dubai 2026: List of masterclasses out now

Plus, why you need to get your tickets sorted today!
Ready to whip up a storm at Taste of Dubai? We are almost there – in less than 24 hours, we will be at the annual food fest, full of fun and flavour. But just to make the prep work easier, we’ve got some essential tips for you.
For one thing – get your tickets and packages sorted today; at midnight, the prices will go up.
Secondly, if you are eyeing a special type of boost to your culinary prowess, this is the time to take action and plan things out. The list of workshops and masterclasses have been revealed and you know what that means – a targeted, guided lesson on how to perfect that coveted skill.
Here’s a look at what’s available:
Just remember: Sign-ups are on a first-come, first-served basis, opening one hour before each session, except for the first workshop of each day.
You ticket entitles you to these workshops so get ready to cook with your favourite chefs and return home with some bragging rights thanks to the tips you’ll soon pick up.
