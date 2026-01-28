Taste of Dubai: Why you shouldn't carry any cash with you

Food, entertainment, and the odd celebrity await you
Headed to Taste of Dubai between Feb 6 and Feb 8? Remember not to carry any cash – your notes are really no good here.
Instead, top up (if needed) your plastics – credit and debit cards – and get ready to flash it for the experience you’d like.
From food to festive dining deals, masterclasses, and the odd celebrity walking around, you’ll find much to see and do at this festival of food.
Don’t forget to keep an eye on what your ticket package can do for you. Some ticket combos include food and bevvie vouchers that you can redeem on site – at any of the restaurant pop-ups.
(You can’t use these at exhibitor stands though).
All vouchers will be distributed at the time of entry, so claim what’s yours. Especially since these can’t be refunded or transferred to another person, day, or location.
A number of cost-effective packages are available, starting at Dh80. And kids under 12 enter free. Here’s what each ticket type will get you.
Standard: Dh80, one-day entry and access to Taste culinary workshops
Taster Package: Dh185, single day entry, 2 food and 2 beverage vouchers, and access to Taste culinary workshops
VIP Package: Dh350, single-day fast-track entry, 3 food vouchers, 4 drink vouchers, access to the Taste VIP Lounge, and access to Taste culinary workshops.
Friday Work Social Packages: Dh130 per person (for groups of 10 or more). Includes event entry before 3pm, two food vouchers per person, VIP lounge access, and the option to add two drink vouchers per person.
