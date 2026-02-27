GOLD/FOREX
Parkonic launches pre-booked VIP parking at City Walk Boulevard, Dh60/hour for overstays

Unauthorised parking or overstays are automatically charged Dh60/hr via your Salik account

Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
A view of the City Walk in Dubai. Parkonic launches VIP pre-booked parking at City Walk Boulevard

Dubai: Parkonic has announced that VIP parking at City Walk Boulevard (Buildings 9 & 10, 13 & 14) is now available by pre-booking only.

The service allows users to reserve designated basement parking slots in advance through the PARKONIC App for a selected duration.

How it works

  • Reservations must be made via the PARKONIC App

  • Only designated basement slots are available for VIP users

  • Access is automated during the valid booking window

Important rules for VIP parking

  • Slots must be pre-booked and paid before use

  • Access is allowed only within the booked time window

  • Parking in VIP slots without a valid booking is strictly prohibited

  • Unauthorised parking or overstays will be automatically charged Dh60 per hour (or part thereof) via the user’s Salik account

  • All fees are non-refundable and subject to PARKONIC’s terms and conditions

For official instructions, availability, and reservations, users are advised to check the PARKONIC App.

The platform provides smart, cashless, app-based parking solutions across Dubai, helping streamline access, improve parking management, and support the city’s smart infrastructure initiatives.

Paid parking at Dubai Lulu Hypermarkets

Parkonic has announced the rollout of paid parking at three Dubai Lulu Hypermarket locations:

  • Rashidiya

  • Dubai Investment Park 1

  • Al Warqa

Shoppers can now enjoy a seamless, cashless parking experience via the Parkonic app, supporting Dubai’s smart city initiatives.

