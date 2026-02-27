Unauthorised parking or overstays are automatically charged Dh60/hr via your Salik account
Dubai: Parkonic has announced that VIP parking at City Walk Boulevard (Buildings 9 & 10, 13 & 14) is now available by pre-booking only.
The service allows users to reserve designated basement parking slots in advance through the PARKONIC App for a selected duration.
Reservations must be made via the PARKONIC App
Only designated basement slots are available for VIP users
Access is automated during the valid booking window
Slots must be pre-booked and paid before use
Access is allowed only within the booked time window
Parking in VIP slots without a valid booking is strictly prohibited
Unauthorised parking or overstays will be automatically charged Dh60 per hour (or part thereof) via the user’s Salik account
All fees are non-refundable and subject to PARKONIC’s terms and conditions
For official instructions, availability, and reservations, users are advised to check the PARKONIC App.
The platform provides smart, cashless, app-based parking solutions across Dubai, helping streamline access, improve parking management, and support the city’s smart infrastructure initiatives.
Parkonic has announced the rollout of paid parking at three Dubai Lulu Hypermarket locations:
Rashidiya
Dubai Investment Park 1
Al Warqa
Shoppers can now enjoy a seamless, cashless parking experience via the Parkonic app, supporting Dubai’s smart city initiatives.