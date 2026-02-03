Dubai's Palm Jumeirah Crescent introduces paid parking: What to know

Palm Jumeirah introduces automated parking to ease congestion
Dubai: Visitors to Palm Jumeirah Crescent can now plan their parking more easily, after Parkonic outlined visitor parking rules and rates across key locations. The update was shared via the company’s official social media channels.
Palm Jumeirah, one of Dubai’s most popular tourist and residential hubs, is home to luxury resorts, beach clubs, and the iconic Palm Boardwalk — a 6-metre-wide, 11-kilometre-long promenade along the seawall, popular for walking and running with panoramic sea views.
To reduce congestion, a ticketless, automated parking system has been introduced along the Crescent. Parkonic, one of the UAE’s largest privately-owned parking management companies, will operate the system.
Parking rate: Dh10 per hour
Payment options:
SMS payment (follow instructions on parking signage)
SALIK account (automatic deduction – ensure sufficient balance)
Paid parking applies 24/7, including spaces for People of Determination
Residents have shared photos of signage marking Parking Zone P108, noting that paid parking will now run around the clock along the entire boardwalk, replacing the previously free parking spots.
Parkonic’s recent moves, such as DIFC paid parking with one hour free at Gate Avenue 1 and 4, reflect a broader shift toward structured and digitalised parking across Dubai.
Visitors are advised to check Parkonic updates regularly, as implementation dates, rates, or rules may change.
