GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 20°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Dubai International City paid parking starts Feb 1: Free permits and what residents need to know

Know the fees, timings, and how to get permits for International City parking from Feb 1

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apply via the Parkin app or website to secure your free residential permit and avoid fines
Apply via the Parkin app or website to secure your free residential permit and avoid fines

Residents and visitors of International City are advised that paid parking will be enforced starting tomorrow, Sunday, February 1, the parking management company Parkin has confirmed.

Notices and signboards across the community remind drivers that the designated parking code is 621Q.

Residential permits: What you need to know

The new system includes residential parking permits:

  • One free permit per residential unit

  • Buildings without existing parking are included

  • Second and additional vehicles require paid parking or a subscription, per approved guidelines

Applications for permits and subscriptions are available via the Parkin mobile app or the official website parkin.ae.

How to apply for free International City parking permit

Register with UAE PASS:

Eligible owners can apply for a free first permit via the Parkin app in 5 simple steps:

  1. Select your package dates

  2. Enter EID details and verify via SMS

  3. Select your property

  4. Select your vehicle

  5. Review and accept the terms

For eligible tenants (Ejari required):

Tenants can also apply via the Parkin app in 6 steps:

  1. Select your package dates

  2. Enter owner details

  3. Provide DEWA premises and plot number

  4. Upload title deed or Ejari

  5. Select your vehicle

  6. Review and accept the terms

Applications can also be submitted through the Parkin website: parkin.ae.

Tip: Make sure all documents are ready before starting the application to complete the process smoothly.

Applications opened on 15 January 2026, with paid subscriptions starting tomorrow. Residents are encouraged to apply early to avoid fines once enforcement begins.

Subscription options:

  • 3 months

  • 6 months

  • 12 months

Parkin says subscriptions let residents “pay once and park hassle-free” in designated areas.

Parking hours and tariffs

  • Paid parking: 8:00 am– 12:00 am

  • Free parking: Sundays and public holidays

  • Peak/off-peak rates: Same tariffs apply

Displayed tariffs:

  • 30 mins: Dh2

  • 1 hour: Dh3

  • 2 hours: Dh6

  • 4 hours: Dh12

  • 5 hours: Dh15

  • 6 hours: Dh18

  • 7 hours: Dh22

  • 16–24 hours: Dh25 (maximum rate during chargeable hours)

With enforcement beginning February 1, residents are urged to secure their permits or subscriptions via Parkin to avoid fines.

Related Topics:
Public parkingParkindubai parking feesDubai parking

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The company explained that its parking reservations now fall into two main categories.

New Dubai parking rules aim to ease congestion

2m read
Parkin is a facilitator of parking spaces across Dubai.

Parkin issues fraud alert, tells how to identify scams

1m read
Discovery Gardens paid parking starts: One free permit per home, Dh945/month for extra vehicles

Discovery Gardens paid parking begins: what to know

4m read
Paid parking is coming to International City — here’s what to expect

Paid parking officially announced in International City

2m read