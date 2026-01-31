Dubai International City paid parking starts Feb 1: Free permits and what residents need to know

Know the fees, timings, and how to get permits for International City parking from Feb 1
Residents and visitors of International City are advised that paid parking will be enforced starting tomorrow, Sunday, February 1, the parking management company Parkin has confirmed.
Notices and signboards across the community remind drivers that the designated parking code is 621Q.
The new system includes residential parking permits:
One free permit per residential unit
Buildings without existing parking are included
Second and additional vehicles require paid parking or a subscription, per approved guidelines
Applications for permits and subscriptions are available via the Parkin mobile app or the official website parkin.ae.
Register with UAE PASS:
Eligible owners can apply for a free first permit via the Parkin app in 5 simple steps:
Select your package dates
Enter EID details and verify via SMS
Select your property
Select your vehicle
Review and accept the terms
For eligible tenants (Ejari required):
Tenants can also apply via the Parkin app in 6 steps:
Select your package dates
Enter owner details
Provide DEWA premises and plot number
Upload title deed or Ejari
Select your vehicle
Review and accept the terms
Applications can also be submitted through the Parkin website: parkin.ae.
Tip: Make sure all documents are ready before starting the application to complete the process smoothly.
Applications opened on 15 January 2026, with paid subscriptions starting tomorrow. Residents are encouraged to apply early to avoid fines once enforcement begins.
3 months
6 months
12 months
Parkin says subscriptions let residents “pay once and park hassle-free” in designated areas.
Paid parking: 8:00 am– 12:00 am
Free parking: Sundays and public holidays
Peak/off-peak rates: Same tariffs apply
30 mins: Dh2
1 hour: Dh3
2 hours: Dh6
4 hours: Dh12
5 hours: Dh15
6 hours: Dh18
7 hours: Dh22
16–24 hours: Dh25 (maximum rate during chargeable hours)
With enforcement beginning February 1, residents are urged to secure their permits or subscriptions via Parkin to avoid fines.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox