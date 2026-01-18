Parkonic responds to Discovery Gardens parking concerns, reviews second-vehicle fees
Dubai: Parkonic has issued an advisory to Discovery Gardens residents, warning them not to buy parking through unofficial channels, including social media or private sellers.
The company stressed that all parking access and memberships are non-transferable and must be obtained only through the official PARKONIC app and channels.
Parkonic also cautioned that unauthorised offers circulating in community groups are not supported and could result in standard visitor parking charges being applied.
“For your protection and peace of mind, we strongly recommend using only the PARKONIC App and official channels for parking registration and access,” the company added.
Residents have been given extra time to register for on-street paid parking, with the activation period extended until Monday, January 19. Parkonic acknowledged that some residents faced issues logging in or completing activation even after receiving their PINs, citing system glitches and slow customer support.
Residents will not face fines or penalties while registration issues are being resolved.
Parkonic said that each residential unit receives one complimentary permit if the building has no dedicated parking. Additional vehicles require a paid subscription, with standard vehicles priced at Dh945 per month or Dh2,625 quarterly, and electric vehicles at Dh500 per month or Dh1,350 quarterly (VAT inclusive).
Several residents have expressed concerns over the cost of additional vehicle permits, describing the Dh945 monthly fee as a significant financial burden. Many said second cars are essential for work, school runs, and daily family life, rather than a luxury.
Concerns were also raised by studio residents in the “pink buildings,” who do not have access to basement parking. “Dh945 subscription is honestly ridiculous. This feels like a straight-up insult and a huge hit to our wallets,” one resident commented on social media.
In response, Parkonic said it is actively reviewing requests to ensure fair and equitable solutions for all Discovery Gardens residents.
The company acknowledged concerns over family needs and the financial impact of parking fees, particularly for second vehicles. Feedback on second-vehicle pricing and the timing of the rollout has been noted and is being forwarded to the relevant teams for review.
Parkonic said the on-street parking system, including pricing, eligibility, and second-vehicle options, operates within an approved community framework involving multiple stakeholders.
Residents seeking formal review or escalation are encouraged to use official Parkonic support channels to ensure their concerns are properly logged and considered.
The system is designed to manage parking availability fairly while addressing congestion and misuse, with resident feedback helping guide any adjustments, the company added.
Parkonic clarified that on-street parking operates on a first-come, first-served basis. There are no dedicated spots, and the system is designed to regulate availability and ensure fair access across the community.
Each residential unit with no dedicated parking receives one complimentary permit.
Additional vehicles require a paid subscription:
Standard vehicles: Dh945/month or Dh2,625/quarter
Electric vehicles: Dh500/month or Dh1,350/quarter (VAT inclusive)
Visitor parking: Dh4/hour (8am–5pm), Dh6/hour peak (5pm–12am)
Ramadan peak hours: 3pm–12am at Dh6/hour
Residents are advised to register via the tenant portal and activate through the PARKONIC+ app at least five minutes before entering parking areas to avoid visitor charges
The company emphasised its commitment to a fair and transparent parking system, addressing technical concerns while ensuring equitable access for all Discovery Gardens tenants.
“The intent of the system is to manage parking availability fairly across the community while addressing congestion and misuse,” Parkonic said.
