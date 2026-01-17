Discovery Gardens residents get more time to register for paid parking

Parkonic gives residents extra time after app registration issues
Dubai’s Discovery Gardens community has been given extra time to register for on-street paid parking, after residents reported problems using the PARKONIC app.
Parkonic confirmed on Saturday that the activation period has been extended until Monday, January 19. The company said it understands residents may need more time to complete their registration and wants to ensure everyone has a fair chance to do so.
The decision comes after several residents said they were unable to complete the process since the paid parking system was officially activated on January 15. Many reported being blocked from logging in, even after receiving their PINs. Others complained about slow customer support and technical glitches such as blocked accounts and activation failures.
Parkonic acknowledged the issues and said the company is working through cases where PINs have been issued but activation cannot be completed due to system synchronisation problems. The company stressed that residents will not face fines or penalties while the registration problems are being resolved.
Parkonic also said that account details for affected users have already been sent to the relevant team for review, so residents do not need to resubmit their information. The company added that technical issues are being addressed one by one, in order of priority, and that users will be contacted once checks are complete.
Residents who have received their PIN but still cannot activate their accounts are advised to wait for a follow-up from the Parkonic team. With the deadline now extended, residents have a few more days to complete their registration without penalty.
Standard vehicles
Monthly: Dh900 (Dh945 VAT exclusive)
Quarterly: Dh2,500 (Dh2,625 VAT exclusive)
Electric vehicles
Monthly: Dh500 (VAT inclusive)
Quarterly: Dh1,350 (VAT inclusive)
Subscriptions apply only to designated paid parking zones and do not guarantee space availability.
During Ramadan, peak hours begin earlier at 3:00pm, while standard rates remain unchanged: Peak: 3:00pm – 12:00am – Dh6 per hour
Parking payments can be made through the Parkonic app, Salik auto-deduction, QR codes, or SMS.
To avoid visitor charges, residents must:
Register their vehicle via the Parkonic tenant registration portal
Activate resident parking eligibility through the PARKONIC+ app
Ensure activation is completed at least five minutes before entering the parking area
Approval is subject to document verification and is not instant.
