The move, managed by PARKONIC, introduces a tiered pricing structure that fluctuates based on the time of day, marking a significant shift for motorists and residents in the area.

Dubai: On-street parking across Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO) will soon be activated with a new ticketless system that integrates directly with Salik accounts for automatic billing.

According to the new regulations, parking fees will follow a specific schedule designed to manage demand. Charges start at Dh4 per hour between 8am-4pm. The rate then increases to Dh6 per hour during the peak evening window from 4pm-8pm, before returning to Dh4 for the remainder of the day until midnight.

Automatic Salik deduction: In a streamlined integration, the system can automatically deduct the amount from a vehicle's Salik account upon exit if no SMS session is initiated.

In a departure from traditional street parking setups, the DSO zone will not feature physical parking machines, cash payment points, or QR code options. Instead, the system relies entirely on digital records linked to a vehicle’s licence plate.

The policy further specifies that fees apply to all vehicles, including those for People of Determination (POD). Drivers without a Salik account or those with an insufficient balance are advised to use the SMS option to avoid enforcement actions, which may include fines or blacklisting by Dubai authorities.

'The default payment method is the vehicle's Salik account, unless SMS payment is successfully initiated,' the policy states on the PARKONIC website. Salik payments remain subject to the toll operator's standard terms and conditions available at www.salik.ae.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

