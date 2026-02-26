GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

Parkonic's ticketless on-street paid parking coming soon at Dubai Silicon Oasis

No vehicle is exempt from the new fees, including those for People of Determination

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
These charges will be applicable from Monday to Saturday, while parking remains free on Sundays and public holidays.
These charges will be applicable from Monday to Saturday, while parking remains free on Sundays and public holidays.
Gulf News archives

Dubai: On-street parking across Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO) will soon be activated with a new ticketless system that integrates directly with Salik accounts for automatic billing.

The move, managed by PARKONIC, introduces a tiered pricing structure that fluctuates based on the time of day, marking a significant shift for motorists and residents in the area.

Tiered hourly rates

According to the new regulations, parking fees will follow a specific schedule designed to manage demand. Charges start at Dh4 per hour between 8am-4pm. The rate then increases to Dh6 per hour during the peak evening window from 4pm-8pm, before returning to Dh4 for the remainder of the day until midnight.

These charges will be applicable from Monday to Saturday, while parking remains free on Sundays and public holidays.

A cashless, ticketless system

In a departure from traditional street parking setups, the DSO zone will not feature physical parking machines, cash payment points, or QR code options. Instead, the system relies entirely on digital records linked to a vehicle’s licence plate.

Motorists have two primary ways to settle their fees:

  • SMS parking: Drivers can send a message to the number provided on local signage to start a session.

  • Automatic Salik deduction: In a streamlined integration, the system can automatically deduct the amount from a vehicle's Salik account upon exit if no SMS session is initiated.

Compliance and enforcement

'The default payment method is the vehicle's Salik account, unless SMS payment is successfully initiated,' the policy states on the PARKONIC website. Salik payments remain subject to the toll operator's standard terms and conditions available at www.salik.ae.

The policy further specifies that fees apply to all vehicles, including those for People of Determination (POD). Drivers without a Salik account or those with an insufficient balance are advised to use the SMS option to avoid enforcement actions, which may include fines or blacklisting by Dubai authorities.

Activation date still pending confirmation. Keep an eye on official PARKONIC channels for the actual start date.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
Show More
Related Topics:
Dubai

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Ramadan in Dubai: Free Salik during these hours

Ramadan in Dubai: Free Salik during these hours

1m read
Who can get free parking permits in Dubai?

Who can get free parking permits in Dubai?

4m read
Paid parking to run 24/7 along Palm Jumeirah Crescent

Palm Jumeirah Crescent paid parking: What to know

2m read
Apply via the Parkin app or website to secure your free residential permit and avoid fines

Paid parking in Int’l City begins Feb 1: What to know

2m read