Paid parking coming to Jumeirah Village Circle on March 16: Rates, payment methods, and what drivers need to know

PARKONIC's ticketless on-street system goes live in JVC this weekend
Dubai: Drivers parking in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) will need to start paying from Monday, March 16, 2026, when PARKONIC officially activates on-street paid parking across the popular residential community.
The rollout marks the latest expansion of Dubai's growing cashless, ticketless parking network, a system that uses number plate recognition rather than physical tickets or machines, with fees linked directly to a vehicle's Salik account.
Charges are tiered by time of day and apply every day of the week, including weekends and public holidays. Fees are calculated per hour or part thereof.
Current JVC parking rates:
Dh4 per hour : 08:00 to 17:00
Dh6 per hour : 17:00 to 00:00
Free : 00:00 to 08:00
The peak-hour rate of Dh6 applies during the busy evening window, reflecting demand management strategies seen in other PARKONIC zones across Dubai.
Much like other PARKONIC-managed areas, JVC's on-street parking will operate without physical parking meters, cash payment points, or QR code options. Your vehicle's licence plate serves as your digital parking record.
Motorists have two payment options:
SMS Parking : Drivers can initiate a session by following the SMS instructions displayed on on-site pole signage. This must be completed before exit to avoid automatic deduction.
Automatic Salik Deduction: If no SMS session is started, the applicable parking fee will be automatically charged to the vehicle's linked Salik account upon exit, subject to Salik's terms and conditions at www.salik.ae.
Vehicles without a registered Salik account, or those with insufficient balance, must use the SMS option to settle their fees.
Frequent parkers and JVC residents can opt for membership packages, available exclusively through the PARKONIC+ app.
Package Standard EV Rate
Monthly Dh 900 Dh 500
Quarterly Dh 2,500 Dh 1,350
Electric vehicle owners benefit from significantly reduced membership rates, reflecting Dubai's push to incentivise sustainable transport.
PARKONIC has warned that failure to pay applicable fees may result in enforcement action, including fines, vehicle blacklisting, or referral to the relevant Dubai authority.
Drivers are advised to ensure their Salik accounts are active and sufficiently funded ahead of Monday's activation, or to familiarise themselves with the SMS parking process using signage posted across the community.