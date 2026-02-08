Dubai: Sreesanth joins 36,000 residents from 128 nationalities for LuLu Walkathon

Families, friends pledge support to fitness, sustainability and well-being
Dubai’s Al Mamzar Beach Park was awash in shades of purple as residents laced up their walking shoes for the LuLu Walkathon 2026, turning the waterfront venue into a vibrant celebration of health, fitness and sustainability.
Held under the theme “Walk for Green,” the 14th edition of the annual walkathon drew more than 36,000 participants representing 128 nationalities, underlining Dubai’s multicultural fabric and the community’s shared commitment to active living and a greener future.
The event was officially flagged off by Indian former cricketer, film actor and dancer S. Sreesanth, alongside social media influencers and sports personalities. Participants completed a three-kilometre walk, many accompanied by family and friends, pledging support for fitness, sustainability and collective well-being.
Sreesanth lauded the strong turnout and the growing awareness around health and fitness in the UAE.
“Fitness should be our top priority,” he said, noting that such initiatives play a key role in encouraging people to adopt healthier lifestyles while fostering a sense of community.
“It was amazing to make such great memories here in Dubai,” he underlined.
Organised in collaboration with various government entities and partners, the walkathon has steadily grown over the years into one of the UAE’s most anticipated community fitness events.
Salim M.A., Global Operations Director of LuLu, said the overwhelming participation reflected a wider shift towards wellness-focused living in the country.
“The strong participation reflects the growing emphasis on health, fitness and community well-being in the UAE. At LuLu, we continue to support initiatives that encourage active lifestyles and align with the nation’s vision for a healthier and more sustainable future.”
Echoing the sentiment, V. Nandakumar, Director of Marketing and Communications, said the walkathon embodies the group’s long-term commitment to community engagement.
“The LuLu Walkathon reflects our commitment to supporting the UAE’s vision for a healthy, active and sustainable society. It brings together people from diverse nationalities, encouraging fitness, community bonding and a shared responsibility towards well-being and sustainability,” he said.
Beyond the walk itself, the event offered a festive, family-friendly atmosphere, with Zumba, aerobics, yoga and dance sessions, as well as children’s games and interactive zones spread across the park. Participation was free, with registered walkers receiving complimentary T-shirts and hampers.
Senior executives and partners were also present, including Omoke Adebanjo, Senior Vice President, Retail and Commerce, Mastercard, EEMEA; Saifee Rupawala, CEO of LuLu; Salim V.I, Chief Operating and Strategy Officer of LuLu; Shabu Abdul Majeed, Director of LuLu Global Operations and others.
