GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Health

Dubai: Sreesanth joins 36,000 residents from 128 nationalities for LuLu Walkathon

Families, friends pledge support to fitness, sustainability and well-being

Last updated:
Ashwani Kumar, Chief Reporter
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Dubai: Sreesanth joins 36,000 residents from 128 nationalities for LuLu Walkathon

Dubai’s Al Mamzar Beach Park was awash in shades of purple as residents laced up their walking shoes for the LuLu Walkathon 2026, turning the waterfront venue into a vibrant celebration of health, fitness and sustainability.

Thousands walk for a greener future

Held under the theme “Walk for Green,” the 14th edition of the annual walkathon drew more than 36,000 participants representing 128 nationalities, underlining Dubai’s multicultural fabric and the community’s shared commitment to active living and a greener future.

Sreesanth flags off the walk

The event was officially flagged off by Indian former cricketer, film actor and dancer S. Sreesanth, alongside social media influencers and sports personalities. Participants completed a three-kilometre walk, many accompanied by family and friends, pledging support for fitness, sustainability and collective well-being.

‘Fitness should be our top priority’

Sreesanth lauded the strong turnout and the growing awareness around health and fitness in the UAE.

“Fitness should be our top priority,” he said, noting that such initiatives play a key role in encouraging people to adopt healthier lifestyles while fostering a sense of community.

“It was amazing to make such great memories here in Dubai,” he underlined.

Commitment to wellness, community

Organised in collaboration with various government entities and partners, the walkathon has steadily grown over the years into one of the UAE’s most anticipated community fitness events.

Salim M.A., Global Operations Director of LuLu, said the overwhelming participation reflected a wider shift towards wellness-focused living in the country.

“The strong participation reflects the growing emphasis on health, fitness and community well-being in the UAE. At LuLu, we continue to support initiatives that encourage active lifestyles and align with the nation’s vision for a healthier and more sustainable future.”

A family-friendly celebration

Echoing the sentiment, V. Nandakumar, Director of Marketing and Communications, said the walkathon embodies the group’s long-term commitment to community engagement.

“The LuLu Walkathon reflects our commitment to supporting the UAE’s vision for a healthy, active and sustainable society. It brings together people from diverse nationalities, encouraging fitness, community bonding and a shared responsibility towards well-being and sustainability,” he said.

Beyond the walk itself, the event offered a festive, family-friendly atmosphere, with Zumba, aerobics, yoga and dance sessions, as well as children’s games and interactive zones spread across the park. Participation was free, with registered walkers receiving complimentary T-shirts and hampers.

Senior executives and partners were also present, including Omoke Adebanjo, Senior Vice President, Retail and Commerce, Mastercard, EEMEA; Saifee Rupawala, CEO of LuLu; Salim V.I, Chief Operating and Strategy Officer of LuLu; Shabu Abdul Majeed, Director of LuLu Global Operations and others.

Related Topics:
UAELulu retailDubai

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Your Dubai beach experience is going to change soon

Your Dubai beach experience is going to change soon

6m read
Sheikha Latifa honours 3 projects with Future Fit Seal

Sheikha Latifa honours 3 projects with Future Fit Seal

3m read
Chase those high scores, master rhythms, or taking down virtual foes, these games make exercise feel like play, keeping fitness exciting and addictive.

6 video games that burn calories while you play

5m read
Gulf News puts readers first with newspaper offer

Gulf News puts readers first with newspaper offer

5m read