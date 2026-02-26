Sharjah expands smart parking network with 2,421 AI-powered spaces

10 smart parking yards now operational across the emirate as 6 more to open soon
Sharjah: Sharjah City Municipality has expanded its smart parking infrastructure across the emirate, providing 10 smart parking yards offering a total of 2,421 spaces, as part of ongoing efforts to enhance public services and keep pace with urban growth and rising tourism activity.
The municipality said the move aligns with its annual development plans aimed at improving public facilities and easing parking availability for residents and visitors, while supporting customer satisfaction and service efficiency across Sharjah’s cities and regions.
Hamed Al Qaed, Director of the Public Parking Department at Sharjah City Municipality, said the authority continues to introduce innovative parking solutions to meet increasing demand, noting that the newly introduced smart parking yards operate differently from conventional paid parking zones.
Unlike standard public parking areas, the smart yards operate 24 hours a day throughout the week with no free parking periods, ensuring continuous availability of spaces in busy residential, commercial and tourist locations. The facilities are equipped with dedicated signage and artificial intelligence-powered cameras at entry and exit points that automatically read vehicle number plates and calculate parking fees.
Al Qaed added that work is currently underway to prepare six additional smart parking yards that will provide 1,457 new parking spaces. The facilities are expected to open soon, further strengthening organised and safe parking options across the emirate.
Al Qaed explained that payment mechanisms for smart parking yards differ from regular paid parking areas. Fees are settled exclusively through the “Sharjah Digital” application, rather than SMS payments or seasonal subscriptions used for standard public parking.
Motorists can select parking durations ranging from one to five hours, in addition to daily, weekly, monthly and annual subscription packages available through the application. These subscriptions apply only to the selected smart parking yard.
The system operates through automated entry and exit gates, where smart cameras record vehicle plate numbers upon arrival and again at departure. Parking duration is calculated automatically, and motorists receive a notification through the Sharjah Digital app showing the parking time and applicable fees to complete payment. Users are required to register their vehicles through the application.
Al Qaed said the smart parking yards represent an effective solution to address growing demand for parking, particularly in commercial and tourism areas, adding that the municipality continues to assess parking needs across districts based on annual plans, field studies and public feedback.