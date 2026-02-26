Sharjah expands smart parking network with 2,421 AI-powered spaces

Al Qaed added that work is currently underway to prepare six additional smart parking yards that will provide 1,457 new parking spaces. The facilities are expected to open soon, further strengthening organised and safe parking options across the emirate.

Unlike standard public parking areas, the smart yards operate 24 hours a day throughout the week with no free parking periods, ensuring continuous availability of spaces in busy residential, commercial and tourist locations. The facilities are equipped with dedicated signage and artificial intelligence-powered cameras at entry and exit points that automatically read vehicle number plates and calculate parking fees.

The system operates through automated entry and exit gates, where smart cameras record vehicle plate numbers upon arrival and again at departure. Parking duration is calculated automatically, and motorists receive a notification through the Sharjah Digital app showing the parking time and applicable fees to complete payment. Users are required to register their vehicles through the application.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.