Sharjah launches first UAE–Italy forum on space science and astronomy

Held over three days, the forum is organised in collaboration with Italy’s National Institute for Astrophysics (INAF) and under the patronage of the Italian Embassy in the UAE. It has brought together scientists, researchers, academics, students and space science enthusiasts from leading academic and technical institutions.

Sharjah : The Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences and Technology (SAASST), part of the University of Sharjah, has launched the first UAE–Italy bilateral forum on space sciences and astronomy, marking a new chapter in scientific cooperation between the two countries.

On the sidelines of the forum, the University of Sharjah and INAF signed a memorandum of understanding to expand cooperation in research, training, joint projects, academic exchanges, seminars and conferences. The agreement was signed by Agamy and Ragazzoni in the presence of Fanara and Al Naimiy.

Italian Ambassador to the UAE Lorenzo Fanara said bilateral relations between the UAE and Italy continue to grow, driven by mutual trust and cooperation, particularly in science and technology. He stressed that partnerships in space science and astronomy reflect both countries’ commitment to long-term research and global scientific excellence.

He said the forum reflects the university’s commitment to openness, global partnerships, and knowledge exchange, describing SAASST as a key pillar in advancing the UAE’s space and advanced sciences agenda. The academy was founded by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and is supported by Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.