Sharjah launches first UAE–Italy forum on space science and astronomy

SAASST-hosted event highlights collaboration and cutting-edge research
Sharjah: The Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences and Technology (SAASST), part of the University of Sharjah, has launched the first UAE–Italy bilateral forum on space sciences and astronomy, marking a new chapter in scientific cooperation between the two countries.
Held over three days, the forum is organised in collaboration with Italy’s National Institute for Astrophysics (INAF) and under the patronage of the Italian Embassy in the UAE. It has brought together scientists, researchers, academics, students and space science enthusiasts from leading academic and technical institutions.
The programme focuses on the latest developments in radio astronomy, including operational radio observatories, early-stage telescope assembly, data acquisition systems, high-performance computing, big data processing and artificial intelligence applications. Discussions also address international best practices in managing radio frequency interference, protecting frequency spectra and integrating with global research networks.
Opening the forum, University of Sharjah Chancellor Prof Esameldin Agamy welcomed the Italian Ambassador to the UAE and participating delegations, highlighting the strength of UAE–Italy relations and the importance of international scientific collaboration.
He said the forum reflects the university’s commitment to openness, global partnerships, and knowledge exchange, describing SAASST as a key pillar in advancing the UAE’s space and advanced sciences agenda. The academy was founded by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and is supported by Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah.
Agamy noted that the academy plays a strategic role in developing national talent, supporting joint research and aligning higher education with future scientific and technological needs, contributing to sustainable development and strengthening the UAE’s position as a regional and global innovation hub.
SAASST Director Prof Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy said the forum aligns with the academy’s vision of strengthening the national space science ecosystem and bridging academic learning with hands-on scientific practice. He described the partnership with Italy as a qualitative step that supports sustainable research programmes, talent development and expertise transfer.
Italian Ambassador to the UAE Lorenzo Fanara said bilateral relations between the UAE and Italy continue to grow, driven by mutual trust and cooperation, particularly in science and technology. He stressed that partnerships in space science and astronomy reflect both countries’ commitment to long-term research and global scientific excellence.
INAF President Roberto Ragazzoni said the collaboration with SAASST adheres to international best practices in space research, adding that such partnerships are essential for sharing expertise, producing sustainable outcomes and enhancing both countries’ standing in the global scientific community.
On the sidelines of the forum, the University of Sharjah and INAF signed a memorandum of understanding to expand cooperation in research, training, joint projects, academic exchanges, seminars and conferences. The agreement was signed by Agamy and Ragazzoni in the presence of Fanara and Al Naimiy.
The opening ceremony concluded with an exchange of commemorative shields between the University of Sharjah, SAASST, the Italian Embassy and INAF, symbolising the deepening scientific partnership between the UAE and Italy.