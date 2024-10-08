The event brings together a diverse group of leading academics, scientists, and industry partners from around the world. The conference aims to raise awareness and guide research efforts in line with the priorities of the UAE space sector. The Space Research Conference will also provide a platform for STEM students, researchers, scientific and technical experts, and industry leaders to showcase the latest research and technological innovations.

UAE astronaut Dr Sultan Al Neyadi, who is Minister of State for Youth Affairs, said: “Space research is at the core of humanity’s advancement in understanding the universe and addressing challenges here on Earth. It provides us with the opportunity to develop groundbreaking technologies, improve life for people globally, and ensure our sustainable future. This conference has been a vital platform for collaboration, bringing together experts, academics, and industry leaders to work together to explore new frontiers and drive innovation. By supporting initiatives like this, we are not only building a strong space ecosystem in the UAE but also contributing to the global effort to push the boundaries of science and technology for the benefit of all.”

Dr Al Neyadi at the event Image Credit: Supplied

Six focus areas

Salem Butti Salem Al Qubaisi, Director-General of the UAE Space Agency, said: “The Space Research Conference serves as an ideal platform to foster collaboration between researchers and academics, aligning research efforts with the UAE’s space sector priorities across six key domains: Satellite Communications, Positioning, Navigation and Timing [PNT], Earth Observation, Access to Space and Sustainability, Space Exploration, and Space Situational Awareness. This conference also reflects the UAE Space Agency’s commitment to nurturing national talent by enhancing research capabilities and fostering a culture of innovation and creativity, ensuring their active contribution to the future of the national space sector.”

Senior officials and astronauts fron the UAE at the opening of the conference Image Credit: Supplied

Space Research Platform

On the sidelines of the conference, the UAE Space Agency will launch the Space Research Platform, an integrated platform and search engine that includes the latest research, white papers, publications, scientific articles, and more across various space-related fields. The platform also features a database of researchers, who are contributing to the development of the UAE’s space sector. It contains more than 450 scientific publications and brings together over 200 specialised researchers in the space sector, covering six key areas in the field.

The conference will include key general sessions with motivational opening remarks and presentations delivered by industry and academic partners. The partners include Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, Space42, Technology Innovation Institute (TII), National Space Science and Technology Center (NSSTC), Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences and Technology, as well as New York Abu Dhabi and Khalifa University, Madari, and presentations from research participants.

Opening day

Day One includes opening remarks and a series of activities and presentations by the UAE Space Agency and Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, Space42, and TII. The presentations will focus on the latest developments in space technology and highlight the future opportunities in this vital sector. The participants will be able to network and exchange expertise with leading institutions and companies.

Activities on Day One will also include the ‘Space for Sustainability’ hackathon that will be launched in collaboration with Space42, Planet, Thales, and the Youth Councils. The two-day event will aim to address sustainability challenges using space technology. 60 experts and mentors, as well as 18 teams of entrepreneurs will work to develop innovative solutions for five climate-related challenges, including flood-related disaster management, losses and damage resulting from climate control, monitoring and forecasting air quality, monitoring and forecasting water quality, and mapping and monitoring mangroves.

Day 2

Day two of the conference will focus on academic presentations delivered by a leading space scientists and specialists. The event will begin with the National Center for Space Science and Technology and Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences and Technology, highlighting the latest developments in scientific research and space exploration. Additionally, New York University Abu Dhabi and Khalifa University will deliver presentations focusing on technology and innovation in space exploration and navigation. Day Two will focus on discussions surrounding the UAE’s analogue program, including initiatives like the HERA analog, which simulates the International Space Station (ISS) environment in collaboration with NASA and Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center.

Day 3

Day three of the Space Research Conference 2024 will be dedicated to celebrating the achievements of two graduating cohorts from the National Space Academy. The day will also honor participants from the Space Applications Courses and the Seed Program to engineer and develop satellite systems in collaboration with Space42 and Edge Group, followed by a ceremony awarding certificates of appreciation to participating experts. Additionally, the winners of the research paper competition, covering six distinct fields and judged by a panel of experts, will be announced.