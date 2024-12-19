Dubai: Dubai will consolidate a number of conferences and exhibitions into one main event to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence to make ours lives easier, by hosting the inaugural ‘Dubai AI Week’ in 2025.

On Thursday, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), issued directives for the Dubai AI Week to be organised from April 21 to 25, 2025.

In its debut edition, the event will bring together global AI experts for a week-long series of conferences and exhibitions to explore advancements and address real-world challenges. The initiative aligns with the Dubai Universal Blueprint for Artificial Intelligence.

The primary events will be held at the Museum of the Future and AREA 2071 in the Emirates Towers, Dubai.

The initiative will showcase key events, including the ‘AI Retreat’, ‘Dubai Assembly for Generative AI’, ‘Global Prompt Engineering Championship’, ‘Machines Can See’ Summit, and the ‘Dubai AI Festival’.

Sheikh Hamdan stated: “Under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, we are creating an integrated ecosystem that is shaping the future of AI and solidifying Dubai’s position as a global hub for AI innovation. AI is integral to future advancements, and Dubai stands as a platform where experts and innovators can come together to unlock its vast potential.”

Main segments

The 2025 AI Retreat will take place at the Museum of the Future, bringing together over 1,000 global experts, policymakers, and industry leaders.

The ‘Dubai Assembly for Generative AI’, hosted at AREA 2071, will bring together 1,800 participants, including ministers, officials, CEOs, decision-makers, experts, and global speakers. The assembly will feature 25 main sessions and 12 immersive experiences led by major global tech companies, offering a platform to explore emerging AI technologies through discussions, exhibitions, and live demonstrations.

Dh1 million prize pool

The ‘Global Prompt Engineering Championship’ received 2,000 applications, with 40 finalists to be selected to showcase creative solutions evaluated by a panel of 12 experts. Taking place at the Museum of the Future and AREA 2071, the competition will focus on optimising AI solutions for speed, accuracy, and efficiency. A total prize pool of Dh1 million will be awarded across four competition categories.

The ‘Dubai AI Festival’, held at Madinat Jumeirah, will attract 5,000 business leaders, 500 investors, and 100 exhibitors from 100 countries. Organised by the Dubai AI Campus in partnership with the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the festival will serve as a platform for global leaders to exchange ideas, form partnerships, and showcase groundbreaking AI projects.

The ‘Machines Can See’ Summit, making its debut during Dubai AI Week, will welcome 5,000 visitors for its exhibitions, 850 participants, and 40 global experts and speakers. This event will bring together executives, researchers, and startups to foster collaboration and showcase advancements in machine vision technologies.

Schools programme

The Summit will be attended by 100 senior executives from top technology companies, 300 startups, and leading academic researchers.