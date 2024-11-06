Abu Dhabi: One million people in the UAE will be trained to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies to drive productivity and leverage AI for everyday tasks, it was announced on Wednesday.

The announcement came as Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, on Wednesday met Brad Smith, Vice Chairman and President of Microsoft, on the sidelines of the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2024.

The meeting discussed opportunities to expand cooperation with Microsoft in various advanced technologies, especially AI, with a focus on driving innovation and accelerating the development of digital solutions that can advance sustainable development. The two leaders also explored potential technology collaborations to unlock new possibilities for diverse sectors that are vital to the economy. Sheikh Hamdan praised Microsoft’s significant contributions to the field of AI, acknowledging the company’s leadership in developing innovative technologies that are shaping the future.

The meeting was attended by Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications.

Sheikh Hamdan posted on his X account: “At the 2024 UAE Government Annual Meetings, I joined Brad Smith, Microsoft’s Vice Chair and President, to announce a partnership to equip 1 million people in the UAE with AI skills by 2027.

“As we usher in the AI era, mastering AI skills is crucial for fostering innovation and driving economic sustainability. In the UAE, we’ve always embraced the role of pioneers, setting the pace and starting the journey early. We don’t wait for the future; we are building it today.”

Leveraging AI in daily life

Targeting wide-reaching engagement, Microsoft is inviting government entities to explore opportunities to build AI capabilities within their departments and businesses to equip their workforce with AI skills to drive productivity and efficiency, and UAE citizens to leverage AI for everyday tasks. By empowering citizens with practical AI skills, the initiative seeks to unlock new productivity levels and support the UAE’s continued growth in the digital economy.

The development follows Microsoft’s recent announcements with local governments in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah to equip 100,000 government employees with the latest AI skills.

The initiative is part of Microsoft’s long-term commitment to bridging the global AI knowledge gap and fostering a culture of AI innovation across the UAE. The initiative will provide targeted training for leaders, developers, and general users, aiming to establish a productive, AI-enabled workforce.

Smith said: “To benefit from AI, people need to learn to use AI. That’s why we are helping train 1 million people across the UAE economy to get the most from our technology.”

Al Olama said: “Microsoft’s commitment to AI skills aligns with the UAE’s vision to become a global AI hub. Its latest AI initiative in the UAE will help enhance technical capabilities and ensure that AI becomes accessible and relevant to every resident, government agency, and business in the UAE. We are keen to partner with leading technology players around the world to drive innovation and create new opportunities for our nation.”