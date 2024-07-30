Dubai: The UAE has introduced a set of guidelines to ensure that artificial intelligence (AI) is developed and used fairly and safely for everyone.

The guidelines, called the UAE Charter for the Development and Use of Artificial Intelligence, aims to establish robust principles and frameworks for applying the most advanced AI models. They will focus on strengthening the relationship between humans and machines and make sure everyone can access and benefit from AI advancements. Additionally, it covers compliance with the laws related to the development and use of AI.