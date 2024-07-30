Dubai: The UAE has introduced a set of guidelines to ensure that artificial intelligence (AI) is developed and used fairly and safely for everyone.
The guidelines, called the UAE Charter for the Development and Use of Artificial Intelligence, aims to establish robust principles and frameworks for applying the most advanced AI models. They will focus on strengthening the relationship between humans and machines and make sure everyone can access and benefit from AI advancements. Additionally, it covers compliance with the laws related to the development and use of AI.
The charter was launched by the Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications Office.
Government’s AI push
The launch reflects efforts to transform the UAE into a global hub for developing and adopting AI solutions, affirmed Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Application.
He said the government strives to develop digital infrastructure and enhance an integrated system that employs AI in all vital sectors,
The UAE is a leader in raising awareness of the importance of AI and its applications, he noted, adding that the country was intensifying efforts, accelerating its work, and enhancing global partnerships to set standards for the optimal use of AI technologies.
Al Olama said the country ensures the best forms of protection for the rights of individuals, users, and communities, fostering the continuous development of the digital landscape in the UAE.
Interested individuals can view the charter through the link: https://ai.gov.ae/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/UAEAI-Methaq-EN2-3.pdf